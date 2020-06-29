Gavin & Stacey-inspired Taffy Apple What's Occur' Gin on sale at Home Bargains for £7.99

Fans of gin and Gavin & Stacey rejoice! A new flavoured gin liqueur that pays homage to the show has been spotted on the shelves of Home Bargains.

Welsh company Crawshay Gin are behind the Taffy Apple What’s Occur’ Gin Liqueur.

With a smooth, silky toffee sweetness and a burst of fresh, zingy apple in the backdrop, it's the perfect summer serve.

Well, they do say an apple a day keeps the doctor away!

Team the Taffy Apple liqueur with ginger beer for a refreshing summer spritz (Credit: Pexels)

"The gin has a toffee front with a fresh apple background," the Crawshay Gin blurb says.

"Serve with ginger beer, lots of ice and friends," it suggested.

Read more: Costa launches new range of Coca-Cola-flavoured coffees

"Or, for something different, just pour over vanilla ice cream. Either way it’s COWIN LUSH!" it added.

"Nessa's gin!"

"Tidy!" said one gin fan.

"Top name!" said another.

"Oh my god #need," said another soon-to-be fan.

"Nessa's gin!" exclaimed another, referring to Ruth Jones's character in the show.

"How cool does this sound?" said another tagging their pal.

"Need this!" another confirmed.

The limited-edition bottle was made to celebrate the 2019 Christmas special and it's been pretty hard to come by.

Until now.

You can pick it up on the shelves of Home Bargains, Instagram foodie blogger Kev's Snack Revews revealed.

Read more: Celebrations adds new sweet to its boxes at B&M

"Taffy Apple “What’s Occur’ Gin” Liqueur @homebargains," he posted with the cocktail emoji.

A total bargain

And, what's more, it's on sale for the pretty bargain price of £7.99.

"Oh my! Taffy Apple," said one gin fan on the brand's Intsagram page.

"Ooh yes please," said another.

"Omg! We need to taste this!" exclaimed another.

When the gin launched at Christmas, it sold out pretty quickly, both online and in store at high-end retailers such as John Lewis.

They do say an apple a day keeps the doctor away (Credit: Pexels)

"This is amazing – it tastes as good as it looks," said one fan at the time. "Will be drinking on Christmas Day watching the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special," they added.

You can still buy a bottle online at Masters of Malt, however, you'll pay A LOT more than £7.99.

There's a bottle of the Taffy Apple flavour on the site right now for £28.99!

It looks as if you'll have to head to Home Bargains for your bargain bottle!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be trying it.