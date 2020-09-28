Mars has launched a Galaxy Halloween hot chocolate range and it’s perfect for the spookiest night of the year.

Yes, with Halloween little over a month away, it’s time to start planning your socially-distanced festivities.

Witches and goblins rule come October 31, but what if you’re after something that’s more treat than trick?

Well, Galaxy has the answer with its devilishly delicious new launches.

Galaxy has launched two new Halloween hot chocolates (Credit: Mars)

‘Spookily scrumptious’ Galaxy Halloween hot chocolate

Perfect after a night pounding the chilly streets trick or treating, the new Galaxy Halloween hot chocolate range looks truly scrumptious.

“Whether you’re decorating the house, carving a pumpkin or creating a ghoulish new look, why not wave your spoon, cast a spell and enjoy a spookily scrumptious mug of Galaxy Hot Chocolate?” a Galaxy rep told ED!.

The range includes Galaxy’s Frothy Hot Chocolate.

It’s perfect “for those who prefer their Halloween brew with a super frothy top”.

The spooky new hot drink features a ghost on the tub, but there’s nothing scary about the price.

It’s available at Aldi now and has an RRP of just £2.59.

The new drinks are both limited editions (Credit: Mars)

Toppings galore

Elsewhere, and perhaps our favourite of the two new launches, is the Galaxy Hot Chocolate with Mini Marshmallows and Pumpkin Sprinkles.

In the packet, as well as a delicious Galaxy hot chocolate mix, you get not one but two toppings that’ll add a certain spook factor to your drink.

It’s available now from B&M and has an RRP of £1.29.

News of the hot chocolates has already reached Instagram.

One early tester posted a picture of her spooky drink and followers were quick to comment that it looks pretty delicious.

They come with two little hot chocolate sachets and a little packet of marshmallows and little pumpkin sprinkles.

“Spooky hot chocolate,” @LaurieMarieLoves revealed.

“When I saw these little @galaxyuk Halloween hot chocolate sachets I had to get them,” she continued.

“They come with two little hot chocolate sachets and a little packet of marshmallows and little pumpkin sprinkles.”

The new drinks will be perfect after a chilly night of trick or treating (Credit: Mars)

What do early testers say?

She then revealed her love of the drink as the nights draw in.

“Hot chocolate is the ultimate autumn and winter drink, so me and my mum are currently enjoying two mugs of these.”

“Yummy,” came one reply.

“Mmm Halloween hot chocolate,” drooled another.

“These look lovely,” a third concurred.

Well, if you feel the same, you’ll need to hot-foot it to B&M and Aldi as the treats are a limited edition.

