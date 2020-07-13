Full list of beauty treatments you can have done today as nail salons and spas reopen

Nail bars, spas and beauty salons are among the businesses reopening today (July 13).

But which beauty treatments can you have?

And which are strictly off limits due to coronavirus?

Nail salons in England can reopen today (Credit: Pexels)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, from today, a number of beauty businesses can reopen.

These include beauty salons, spas, tanning salons, nail salons and massage parlours.

Tattoo and piercing studios have also been given the green light to reopen.

Only services that do not involve work in the highest risk zone – directly in front of the face – should be made available to clients.

However, while many beauty treatments can now safely resume, there are many that are still unavailable.

Read more: Tributes pour in for John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston

People living in England can now have a a manicure or pedicure at a nail bar.

Because you can now get any beauty treatment that involves the body, spas can offer things like massages and reflexology.

In addition, beauty salons are allowed to offer leg or bikini waxing.

However, many businesses – including brow bars – remain closed. This is because the government is not allowing treatments that involve "work in the highest risk zone".

The advice stated: "Only services that do not involve work in the highest risk zone – directly in front of the face – should be made available to clients."

Read more: Kate Garraway gets emotional as she returns to GMB

It added: "This means that treatments such as face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facial treatments should not be provided until government advice changes, due to the much greater risk of transmission."

Which beauty treatments are banned?

Face waxing, sugaring or threading services are banned from resuming.

Spas aren't allowed to offer facials.

Eyelash technicians are also to remain closed.

Facials are currently banned (Credit: Pexels)

Make-up artists are also blocked from working as they cannot apply make-up to the face of someone else.

Dermarolling, derma planing, microblading and electrolysis on the face are all off limits at the moment.

New rules

Strict guidelines are in place when visiting a salon for a beauty treatment.

Customers are urged to book before you go and stay apart from other customers.

Wear a mask or other PPE if instructed to do so by the salon.

Leave your contact details to be tracked if there's an outbreak at the venue,

There will also be no food and drink offered inside salons.

Millie Kendall of the British Beauty Council, said: "The decision to broaden the scope of available hair and beauty services will allow many more beauty professionals to get back to work."

She added: "It will also allow customers to benefit from a range of beauty treatments which can be carried out safely for both client and practitioner."

"Sexist"

Millie added: "It’s a positive step, but we are still only part of the way there."

Indeed, some have branded the partial reopening "sexist".

Beard trimming is allowed. It is limited to simple beard trims, thinning or removing bulk or length.

Fringe trims are also allowed at the hair salon.

I'm not heading off for a facial today but blokes can get beards trimmed! This is not only sex discrimination but imho the government are being mysagonistic and things must change ASAP. We all know beauticians adhere to the most stringent hygiene standards. — Jane Tombling 🌹🇪🇺 (@JaneTombling) July 13, 2020

So men can have their beards trimmed, but I can't have my rogue facial hair dealt with. Whoever made these rules has clearly never had a one minute tash wax.#Covid_19 #beauticians #beautysalons #lockdown #female — Kate (@so_ber_so_good) July 13, 2020

Millie concluded: "We will keep working closely with governing bodies and supporting everyone in beauty until we are able to achieve the fully-reinvigorated beauty industry we all want."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.