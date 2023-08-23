Brits are more adventurous when it comes to food and drink, but most draw the line at coriander as a garnish in their cocktail

Brits are more adventurous when it comes to food and drink. However, most draw the line at coriander as a garnish in their cocktail, a new study has revealed.

Three quarters (74%) of Brits are a hard no for the popular Mexican ingredient. This is despite more people trying new things when it comes to ingredients. The results come from a new study of 2,000 UK adults by Altos Tequila.

Coriander is one of the most divisive herbs, with even a “I hate coriander” day for all those in the camp.

But, while they might despise the fragrant herb, it seems that the nation is up for trying lots of new flavours. In fact, two-thirds (67%) of Brits say they frequently take flavour inspiration from overseas when trialling new food and drink.

Free drinks, you say? We’re there! (Credit: Cover Images)

Gone are the days of simple meat and two veg dinners, as a whopping 79% of Brits would “give anything a go” with food and drinks.

According to the research, when it comes to cocktails, we feel most experimental between the ages of 18 and 24.

If there’s one thing we know for certain it’s that Brits love a drink. And, when it comes to cocktails, Brits might not love coriander but they do love a Mexican margarita. Recently crowned the nation’s favourite cocktail, it would seem that people love to put a spin on it with unique ingredients. These include hot chillies (62%), fermented fruit (56%), tequila worms (14%) and even crunchy grasshoppers (18%).

The study also revealed we’re creative when it comes to our drinks. In fact, over half (59%) of Brits claim their favourite cocktail twist is adding edible gold flakes!

Cocktail ice lollies are officially a thing! (Credit: Cover Images)

Margarita ice lollies

As Brits become more experimental, Altos Tequila has launched a unique range of margarita ice lollies. These are a twist on Mexico’s classic paleta treats.

A decorated truck will be handing out free margaritas as well as ice lollies that include twists like tequila worms and crunchy grasshoppers. Don’t worry, there will also be the more chilled watermelon margarita and picante with chilli and coriander when the truck tours around the UK in August.

Speaking about the new launch, Simon Hodgson at Altos Tequila, said: “As the UK gets more inspired by different cultures, we’re seeing an increasing trend of unique ingredients being experimented with in our food and drink, especially cocktails!

“The Mexican margarita is one of the most versatile cocktails out there. So we can’t wait to offer tequila fans our new range of margarita lollies, with some very special twists, as a new way to cool down this summer.”

Operating in London and Brighton, cocktail lovers can receive their free classic and frozen margaritas and ice lollies at the following locations:

Friday August 25 and Saturday 26 – Brighton i360

Thursday August 31 – Shoreditch Box Park.

