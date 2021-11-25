Holidays are coming and what better way to count down than with a gin advent calendar.

There are a few on the market, with prices to suit many budgets.

But our favourite has to be the amazing Fever Tree Ultimate Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar.

Why? Well, because it contains all you need for a fabulous festive tipple!

The Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar will make it a very merry Christmas (Credit: Supplied)

Fever Tree Gin & Tonic advent calendar on sale now

The calendar contains 12 premium gins perfectly paired with 12 Fever Tree mixers.

And, did we mention that the gins are 50ml doubles? It’ll be a very merry Christmas!

Expect classic London Dry Gins, fantastic flavours and festive sloes paired with Christmassy Clementine gently spiced Aromatic and crisp classic Indian Tonic Water.

Hurry up and roll around December 1, we’re feeling thirsty!

How much does the Fever Tree advent calendar cost?

The calendar costs £60 and today (November 25) is the last day to order for guaranteed delivery before the countdown begins.

And, if you break down the cost into drinks, it means you get a double gin and tonic for just £5.

Order yours here.

Aldi’s gin advent calendar is on offer at the moment (Credit: Pexels)

Bargains galore at bargain supermarket Aldi

Elsewhere, if you’re shopping at Aldi this weekend pop down the middle aisle for a 14% saving on its gin advent calendar.

“Shoppers can kick off the Christmas countdown in style this year, and all without breaking the bank,” said a rep.

All the supermarket’s boozy advent calendars are currently on offer.

You can pick up the Haysmith’s Gin Advent Calendar for £59.99. It was previously priced at £69.99.

“It’s be-gin-ning to look a lot like Christmas!” said a rep.

Aldi’s premium Gin Advent Calendar offers 24 miniature bottles of the six top Haysmith’s gin flavours – that’s one behind each door of this beautifully festive cracker design.

