1 in 5 Gen Zs admit they don’t wash their hands at all during a festival

Festival season is here. Music, dancing, big open fields, as well as sun or rain – which in some cases, might be the most water some Brits see all weekend! Yes, really!

New research has shown that over a fifth (22%) of 18 – 24-year-olds have confessed to not washing their hands at all during a festival, even if they’re there for days.

Cleaning brand Method has revealed the dirty truth when it comes to hygiene by commissioning a new study of 1,500 adults to reveal a staggering 26% of Brits only wash their hands once a day (if at all) when attending a three to four-day event.

So it seems the hottest music acts aren’t the only headliners at this summer’s outdoor music events, with bacteria that may include Staphylococcus, Enterococcus and E. coli being passed from hand to hand, or by touching objects such as toilet doors and innocent-looking condiment bottles.

One in five Brits attending music festivals admit to not washing their hands all weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

1 in 5 Gen Zs don’t wash their hands at a festival

Marking the launch of its new anti-bac hand soap, method has partnered with microbiologist, Dr Joe Latimer, to highlight the importance of hand hygiene, particularly at outdoor music events, and make sure that sickness doesn’t get in the way of a good time.

Top reasons given for swerving hand soap and cleaning up include lack of washing facilities (44%). Queues (28%) also prevent Brits from washing their hands. Another reason for over 1 in 10 people is because they think it’s a festival, I don’t need to.

When it comes to the types of bacteria Brits are – perhaps literally – rubbing shoulders with, half (49%) are completely unaware of their presence, with pseudomonas aeruginosa the least known. This revelation, coupled with the confession that almost a third (31%) of fest-goers don’t always wash their hands after going to the toilet and over half (53%) don’t wash their hands before eating, demonstrates the need for effective anti-bac hand wash and improved hand hygiene.

‘We can’t see, smell, taste, hear of feel bacteria’

Dr Joe Latimer, said: “As Method’s research highlights, half of us are unaware of the types of bacteria which we might be coming into contact at festivals. That’s not surprising. In most cases, we can’t see, smell, taste, hear or feel bacteria.

“The biggest vehicle for bacterial infection at outdoor music events is right at our fingertips – literally. Your hands touch all sorts of objects at a festival. Then they also touch your face, your mouth and other sensitive parts of the body through which microbes might be able to get in.

“The most effective way to target our festival hygiene, and to make sure we mingle only with the microbes we love, is by washing our hands regularly. We don’t have to be super-sterile, but dare to venture to the toilet block? Wash your hands. About to sample the wonderful food on offer? Wash your hands. About to get creative with the festival make-up and glitter? Wash your hands. And that’s it – go wild, have fun, be daft and enjoy hanging out with your friends. See you at the main stage!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by method uk (@method_uk)

Summer fun – but don’t forget to wash your hands!

A Method spokesperson, said: “Festival season is the biggest calendar moment for all-out summer fun. However, a lack of hygiene facilities means that some unfavourable bacterias thrive amongst music-loving Brits. We’ve made anti-bac, anti-boring and are putting a spotlight on hand hygiene this summer to help fest-goers spread joy, not germs, ensuring they don’t get in the way of a good time.

“New to our anti-bac range is the anti-bac hand soap that not only smells amazing, but is ideal for getting rid of unwanted bacterias, wherever you are.”

Method’s new anti-bac hand soap kills 99.9%* of bacteria and enveloped viruses. It could help more than half (54%) of fest-goers who return home unwell (and not due to over consumption of alcohol), with the most common ailments. These include headaches (45%), sore throats or coughs and colds (39%) and upset stomachs (34%).

Method’s scent-sational new range will leave your hands squeaky clean and smelling supreme! Available to buy now from major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Amazon.

Read more: Influencer embraces body hair in bikini pics – and doesn’t care what anyone thinks

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.