Christmas pudding pyjamas exist and we cannot wait to slip into them as the festive season approaches.

Just the thing to keep out the winter chill and look super-cute at the same time, the pyjamas come in sizes that’ll fit all the family.

Plus there’s even a pudding outfit for your four-legged friend, too, so there’s no need for Fido to feel left out this Christmas.

What’s more, they’re pretty inexpensive, which is handy given the year us Brits have had.

There’s something for all the family with the new Christmas pudding pyjama sets (Credit: Studio.co.uk)

“Everyone loves Christmas pudding, so why not treat the family to this fab matching ‘Family Pud’ pyjama set for the festive season,” a rep for Studio.co.uk, where the pyjamas are stocked, revealed.

“Snuggle up and stay cosy with these 100% cotton PJs for Mum, Dad and little ones! There’s even a Puppy Pud and a Baby Pud baby grow so that no one feels left out.”

What sizes do they come in?

There’s pretty much a pair for everyone.

The ladies pyjamas comes in sizes ranging from 8/10 to 20/22.

They feature slim-fit trousers with red contrast cuffs and waistband, while the top is emblazoned with a cute Christmas pudding face – with lippy – and the words “Mummy Pud”.

They cost £8.

The Daddy Pud set costs £10 and comes in sizes small to extra-extra-large.

The Baby Pud outfit has a five-star rating (Credit: Studio.co.uk)

What about the cute kids’ pyjamas?

The kiddie pyjamas, or Little Pud, cost £6.

They come in sizes ranging from 2-3 to 12-13 – so no matter what age your kids, they can most definitely get involved in the festive family dress-up fun!

Babies aren’t left out of the festive fun, either.

The Baby Pud baby grow comes in sizes 3-6 months to 12-18 months and features poppers for easy nappy access!

The baby grow costs £5.

Meanwhile, your four-legged friend can also join the fun.

You can treat your dog to their very own Christmas pudding outfit in sizes small, medium and large.

Measurements are on the site, but range from chest size 54-56cm to 70-72cm.

What’s more, there’s even one for the dog in your life (Credit: Studio.co.uk)

The doggie Christmas outfit costs just £4.

All of the Christmas pyjamas are made from 100% cotton.

What have customers said about the pyjamas?

The pyjamas have so far got a five-star rating.

One happy customer commented on the Baby Pud outfit and revealed they “can’t wait” to see their youngest family member wear it this Christmas.

They posted: “Very good value for money. I can’t wait to see the little one in them at Christmas.”

Sadly they’ve proved to be such a hit they’re currently out of stock.

However, more stock is promised soon and you can sign up to be alerted when new stock drops on the Studio.co.uk site here.