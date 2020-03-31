Mum turns bright green as fake tan disaster leaves her looking like the 'Wicked Witch of the West'

A mum turned bright green after using out-of-date fake tan – leaving pals commenting that she looked like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jenni Coleman said friends joked she was a dead ringer for The Wizard Of Oz's infamous villain.

The transformation – a throwback from four years ago which pals reshared online – was so startling that her own sister asked if she'd had a nose job since the picture was taken.

Mum-of-two Jenni, 35, put on a couple of layers of fake tan while enjoying a glass of wine.

Jenni said her pals reshare the picture regularly (Credit: Kennedy News & Media)

The following morning, Jenni caught sight of herself in the mirror and realised she was bright green from head to toe.

Jenni said she's unsure what caused the tanning disaster, but believes she may have picked a bottle from the cupboard that had been there longer than recommended.

Startled Jenni, who lives with daughters Leah, 17, and 14-year-old Emily, was forced to stay at home and repeatedly shower using exfoliant in a desperate bid to banish the neon glow.

"I actually look like a witch"

Manchester-based Jenni, who works as a carer, said: "I actually look like a witch – it's like I was taken over in the night."

She added: "When I saw myself the following morning I nearly cried, it wasn't great, I just couldn't believe it."

Jenni said friends called her the Wicked Witch of the West (Credit: Kennedy News & Media)

"It wasn't patchy – I didn't think it was ever going to come off," she said.

Jenni continued: "It took a few days to properly come off. I hid away at home that weekend trying to scrub it off. It put me off tanning for a bit."

Jenni revealed that "people said I looked like the Wicked Witch of the West".

She also told how her sister asked if she'd had a nose job since the selfie was taken.

"Have you had a nose job?"

"My sister Michelle even said to me: 'Have you had a nose job since that picture?' as she thought my nose looked bigger," Jenni said.

"I told her I was just fitting into character as the Wicked Witch of the West," she laughed.

It didn't turn green straight away, if it had I would have washed it off right away.

Fake tan fan Jenni revealed the snap is regularly shared by friends online.

Pal Jan Patricia shared it on Saturday [March 28] to jokingly suggest that the UK being on lockdown would be "a good time to work on your tan".

Jenni said: "I regularly fake tan, but I'm like Casper at the minute. Having a tan makes you feel great – and slimmer."

Opening up about applying the tan, Jenni revealed she "thought it looked like it had a little bit of a green tint to it but didn't think anything of it".

"It does look a bit green, Mum"

"The kids were like: 'It does look a bit green, Mum,' but I thought it would be alright," she said.

"I normally buy fake tan from the high street so always had loads in. That day I just grabbed one, maybe from the back and I'd had it a bit by then, which is why it went like that," she said.

"I went to bed and when I woke up the following morning it was like that, I couldn't believe it. The tan was on my face, ears, hands and all over my body. The green made my eyes look really white," she said.

"I took the picture to send to my sister. It didn't turn green straight away, if it had I would have washed it off right away," she said.

"People have commented on the photo a lot over the years, they say I'm 'the green gift that keeps on giving' and won't let it lie," she concluded.

