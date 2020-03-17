Coronavirus crisis: Expert warns eating burnt food puts you at an increased risk

With coronavirus infection levels and the death toll rising on a daily basis, experts have revealed exactly what you should avoid in a bid to ward off coronavirus.

Top of the list is "burnt or barbecued" food, with those who consume it regularly being warned that they could be putting themselves at an increased risk of catching the disease, also known as Covid-19.

Now for the science part…

Experts have issued warnings on things to avoid when it comes to battling coronavirus (Credit: Pexels)

Burning food causes the creation of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons – toxic compounds that are usually found in things like car exhaust fumes and inhaled cigarette smoke.

Surprisingly, PAHs are also found in food that has been burned to a "blackened, crispy state".

Read more: Expert warns women to stop putting garlic inside their vaginas

Dr Michael Barnish, head of Genetics & Nutrition at REVIV Global, told ED! just how this could leave you vulnerable to coronavirus.

He said: "Burnt food creates toxic substances known as PAHs that accumulate in the cells and compromise our immune systems, so regular consumers of blackened and crispy foods will be more susceptible or vulnerable to coronavirus."

Consuming burnt or blackened food could increase your chances of contracting coronavirus (Credit: Pexels)

And, while many would no doubt be considering turning to cigarettes, alcohol and ready meals during any forthcoming lockdown or periods of self-isolation, according to the experts, you'll increase your chances of not contracting coronavirus if you avoid all three.

He revealed: "Sadly the things some of us enjoy, such as alcohol, cigarettes and really over-processed foods like ready meals, can all suppress our immune systems to varying degrees, based on our genes, and leave us vulnerable."

Regular consumers of blackened and crispy foods will be more susceptible or vulnerable to coronavirus.

When it comes to things that can boost our immunity, as there is currently no vaccine available to prevent against the disease, Dr Barnish said that we should be looking to add more Vitamin D and C to our diet.

Sunshine, mushrooms and wild-caught fish are brilliant sources of Vitamin D, while he adds that Vitamin C is best boosted by fresh fruit and vegetables – "particularly the organic kind".

Strawberries are a great immune system booster and great for the fight against Covid-19 (Credit: Pixabay)

He added we should be eating "strawberries, broccoli, spinach and peppers" and eating foods "rich in antioxidants and electrolytes such as carrots, broccoli, kale, bananas, spinach, tomatoes and apricots".

Read more: Bride-to-be slammed for warning guests will be "dead to her" if they miss wedding due to coronavirus

While government announcements and updates on coronavirus are no doubt stressful, reducing your stress levels can improve the immune system's ability to fight off infections.

Walking, jogging and yoga – all at a safe social distance – will help to reduce stress.

Smoking can suppress the immune system which is vital in the fight against coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay)

These more natural ways to help fight against the rise of coronavirus come as it was reported that those who have been diagnosed with the disease should avoid taking ibuprofen because it could make them feel even worse.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.