Expert warns holidaymakers could face higher costs and a 'four-hour wait' to board flights post-coronavirus

Holidaymakers could face higher costs and a "four-hour wait" to board flights when it comes to travel after the coronavirus pandemic.

An expert has warned the new measures could increase the time spent at the airport before heading off on holiday.

Passengers could be asked to arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled flight time if the new measures are introduced.

Brits could face a longer wait at airports (Credit: Unsplash)

The expert claims holidaymakers could be subjected to health checks, too. This is to ensure they are fighting fit before they head off abroad.

So, alongside queues for check-in, security, passport control and boarding, another added security measure could be introduced.

On the way home, travellers would face similar checks. This would ensure Britain doesn't suffer from a second wave of the pandemic.

More expensive

Flights could also become more expensive as airlines adhere to social distancing measures.

Regulations would mean airlines could only fill their planes 20% full.

Airlines only recoup their costs when planes are 80% full.

As such, the expert warned that this could result in increased prices for passengers as airlines struggle to cover their costs.

Social distancing could push up the cost of flights (Credit: Pixabay)

Holidaymakers will also be instructed to wear masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Andrew Charlton, MD of advisory service Aviation Advocacy told The Times: "There will be fewer flights, fewer seats available and prices will go up."

"Uncomfortable" flights

He added: "There will be very uncomfortable conditions because of the demand to wear personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing."

This Friday (May 1), Whizz Air is due to start commercial flights again.

Elsewhere, British Airways revealed 12,000 workers may have to be made redundant, as the airline struggles to keep afloat.

While Virgin Atlantic has asked the government for a £500 million bailout.

It'll be five years till the travel industry operates at pre-pandemic levels (Credit: Unsplash)

In more bad news for the industry, pre-coronavirus levels of service aren't expected to return for five years.

Charlton warned: "Even if it starts raining vaccines tonight, we are still looking at two years at least to get back to levels seen before the outbreak. And it is probably going to be more like five years."

