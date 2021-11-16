Exhausted mum of four Stacey Solomon caught falling asleep UPRIGHT

Exhausted mum of four (including one newborn) Stacey Solomon was caught falling asleep upright by fiancé Joe Swash last night, in a hilarious Instagram story.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon can’t be getting much sleep at the moment, as she was spotted sleeping upright last night!

In an Instagram story posted by fiancé Joe, Stacey can clearly be seen sleeping in an unusual sitting position.

Stacey Solomon sleeping upright in Joe’s story (Credit: Instagram)

What did Joe say in his story of Stacey Solomon?

Joe can be heard saying in the story: “Well, Mummy’s had a long day. Who falls asleep like that anyway? What do I do? Let her sleep like that or wake her up? If I let her sleep like that and she wakes up with a bad neck, I will not hear the last of it.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon thanks Instagram fans for ‘making me feel pretty’ as she wows with new hair look

Joe also captioned the video of Stacey Solomon with: “Who sleeps like this?… If I don’t wake her up she will kill me for letting her get a bad neck.”

What was Stacey’s response?

A short while later, Stacey Solomon posted Joe’s story on her own story, captioning it with: “This just about sums up my day today…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey is understandably exhausted after recently giving birth to her fourth child, Rose, on her birthday.

Announcing the arrival of her baby daughter to her 4.8 million Instagram followers, Stacey wrote: “She’s here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl…Happy Birthday my darling daughter…We all love you more than you could ever imagine.”

What else has Stacey Solomon been getting up to recently?

Stacey recently showed baby Rose’s new bedroom to her fans on Instagram. The room has pale pink walls, white furniture, and flowers around the mirror.

Stacey finished making it in August, a little under two months before Rose was born.

The 32-year-old posted an adorable snap of her and Rose in the new bedroom a few days ago, captioning it with: “It feels like yesterday I finished decorating it [the room] and I was cuddling her in my tummy dreaming about her being in here and now she is…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Read More: Joe Swash lifts lid on first Christmas plans with Stacey Solomon and baby Rose

She went on to write: “I can’t wait to watch you grow up in here and as you grow I hope you love your room as much as I loved every second of making it.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.