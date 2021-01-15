There’s a new crop of Easter eggs for 2021 and they’re already on supermarket shelves.

Yes, Easter weekend may be almost three months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of the chocolate eggs we’ll be eating come Good Friday!

Brits will enjoy two days off work – Friday April 2 and Monday April 5 – for Easter.

And, while many will no doubt celebrate the original meaning of the religious weekend, others will spend it knee-deep in sweets.

Nestle’s new KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough egg is on sale now (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Which new Easter eggs are on sale in 2021?

Every year the Easter egg offering seems to get bigger and better.

As a result, there are a range of new eggs already on the shelves of Tesco.

Instagram foodie NewFoodsUK has been our man on the ground, scoping out the newest and most delicious Easter eggs the shops have to offer.

And there’s something for everyone – whether you’re a lover of milk, white or orange-flavoured chocolate.

First on our must-scoff list is the new Twix White Chocolate Easter Egg.

It features a yummy white chocolate egg and three full-size white Twix bars.

You can get it online and in store at Tesco for £5.

White chocolate fans can pick up this Twix egg for a fiver (Credit: Tesco)

What’s on offer for milk chocolate fans?

There’s a whole range of new eggs if you’re a fan of milk chocolate.

Tesco is also stocking the new KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough Egg.

It has a cookie dough flavoured egg with pieces of biscuit and caramel in the shell.

As well as the egg, it also has three KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough bars all for just £8.

If flavoured chocolate is more your thing and you’re still embracing the chocolate orange food trend, then we have good news for you.

Cadbury has launched a Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons egg.

It doesn’t appear as if the egg is chocolate orange flavour, but there is a big bag of buttons inside the box.

It costs £10, but it is a whopper!

This Cadbury egg features Mini Eggs in the shell (Credit: Tesco)

Mini Eggs fans rejoice!

If you’re already a fan of the Mini Eggs bar, then we’ve more good news for you.

For £12, you can get your hands on a Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg.

Not only does it contain a bag of Mini Eggs, but there are also tiny Mini Egg pieces embedded in the shell of the egg.

Is it too early to start eating them in January?!

Cadbury also has a range of Ultimate eggs – we’ve spied a Crunchie one and a Diam one and they both have piece of the chocolate bars embedded in the shell.

These are also priced at £12.

What have Brits said about the 2021 Easter eggs?

Brits seemed thrilled with the launch. Well, we could most certainly do with a lift at the moment, and what better than chocolate to do that!

“Is it too early to start eating them in January?!” one chocoholic commented on Instagram.

“Oh my gosh!” another declared.

“We need a Tesco trip!” said a third.

