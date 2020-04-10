Easter egg prices slashed by half by stores such as Tesco and Asda

Easter is finally upon us and it's time to open the chocolate eggs!

However, if you haven't made it to the shops yet, there's still time while you're out getting your essentials.

Here's our round up of the best Easter egg offers you'll find in store now, as well as some you can still order for Easter weekend delivery.

Big brand discounts

Tesco is offering 50% off its range of medium Easter eggs, with Cadbury, Nestle and Galaxy eggs included in the offer.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Easter egg is on offer and can also be delivered (Credit: Amazon)

Customers can pick up a range of eggs for just 75p, down from £1.50 each.

Choose from Rolo, KitKat Chunky, Aero, Smarties, Creme Egg, Mini Eggs or Dairy Milk buttons.

Over at Asda, medium eggs are also 75p.

Maltesers, Mars and Dairy Milk Caramel are also available in the supermarket.

While there's also an in-store deal on larger eggs.

Shoppers can pick up two large or giant eggs for £7.

The offer applies to most Cadbury large eggs, while many Nestle giant Easter eggs – including Yorkie Collection and Milkybar MixUps – and the Maltesers Buttons egg are also included.

The Asda deal also includes a number of large Asda Extra Special chocolate eggs. We have our eyes on the delicious Orange One – 245g of orange-flavoured milk chocolate.

M&S Easter eggs are on a 3 for 2 offer (Credit: M&S)

Over at M&S, all chocolate Easter eggs are on a 3 for 2 deal.

Choose from the cute Seth the Sloth egg, M&S favourite Percy Pig or the more indulgent Marbled Truffle Egg. There's also an Extra Thick White and Blonde Chocolate Egg that looks delicious!

Easter egg delivery

However, if you don't want to venture out, the Easter bunny has taken on the form of a Deliveroo driver as the food delivery service is out delivering eggs this weekend.

Deliveroo is delivering eggs from BP M&S stores and the Coop.

The delivery service is hoping to ease demand for Easter eggs in supermarkets, while also providing some Easter cheer for those unable to leave the house.

This Easter, we couldn’t be happier to share some chocolatey joy with our customers all across the UK, with the Easter Bunny delivering eggs on demand.

Options from the Coop include Maltesers, Cadbury Creme Egg, KitKat and Mars, while BP M&S stores stock eggs including Thorntons Continental Egg, Cadbury Crunchie and M&S Storm Trooper Easter Egg.

Delivery takes just 30 minutes.

The Easter bunny comes in the form of a Deliveroo driver (Credit: Deliveroo)

A rep said: "Easter is one of our favourite holidays at Deliveroo. This Easter, we couldn’t be happier to share some chocolatey joy with our customers all across the UK, with the Easter Bunny delivering eggs on demand."

