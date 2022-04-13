Easter 2022: Angela Rippon teams up with Maltesers Bunny to melt away bank holiday stress

Easter 2022 is almost upon us and, to celebrate, Angela Rippon has lent her silky smooth voice to a new series of guided meditation videos.

The veteran TV presenter has teamed up with Maltesers Bunny makers Mars Wrigley in a bid to make Britain a nation of happy bunnies this Easter.

If you’re feeling stressed this Easter, help is at hand (Credit: Cover Images)

Why do we need mediation videos this Easter?

Easter 2022 marks the first time friends and family can enjoy the holiday together since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

However, new research reveals 33% of Brits feel more stressed and worn out than ever before. And cost ranks as the top anxiety-inducing reason.

One in five say the long weekend is the most stressful celebration of the year. Although 32% admit to being more “egg-cited” for Easter than Christmas.

Join Angela on a ‘chocolate sensory journey’ this Easter

To help melt away tensions, Angela has partnered with Maltesers Bunny makers Mars Wrigley on Maltesers Meditations.

As a result, Brits can enjoy a collection of bite-sized baking videos narrated by the newsreader.

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ultra-soothing sound of my voice as I take you on a chocolatey sensory journey through calming, hypnotic baking videos,” she explained.

Stressed-out Easter planners can tune into six video shorts. They feature the 77 year old’s dulcet tones set to a backdrop of soothing, sensory baking imagery.

She doesn’t hold back, with her chocolatey rich voice instructing viewers to “feel the soft cream flow around your body, teasing, caressing, sending you to state of pure relaxation”.

“Breathe in, breathe out, as I guide you through a stress-free and utterly delicious series of mouth-watering meditative videos.

“Tune into the power of whisking, piping and stirring, and start feeling like a happy bunny today,” Angela promised.

Angela Rippon has lent her voice to a new series of guided meditation videos (Credit: Cover Image)

Feel your Eater 2022 stresses ‘melt away’

In a survey of 2,000 British adults conducted by Maltesers Bunny, over half of respondents cited baking as a way to relax. In fact, 74% revealed they find it to be a form of meditation.

Get super zen and let your Easter stresses melt away like a smooth buttercream.

The series is chock-full of Easter baking inspiration. It has been designed to help Brits get in some much-needed me time as the UK prepares to go chocolate crazy.

Sophia Padt, Mars Wrigley’s Chief Easter Officer, added: “This Easter, we are inviting people to dive into the sumptuous world of baking and chocolate with our Maltesers Meditations series.

“Get super zen and let your Easter stresses melt away like a smooth buttercream mix.”

Let national treasure Angela melt your mind as she covers topics from Chocolate Waves to Gratifying Grating.

Sifting Sugar, Relaxing Rising Cakes, Piping Dreams and Whisking Your Worries Away are the final four meditations.

All videos are available to watch on the Maltesers YouTube channel.

