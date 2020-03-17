Duchess of Cambridge 'shops for children's clothes' in Sainsbury's with George, Charlotte and Louis

One shopper at Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, Norfolk, got quite the shock when stocking up on essentials recently.

Heading into the clothing aisle, the woman revealed she saw a mum and her three "well-behaved children" looking through the rails.

On closer inspection, she saw that the woman was the Duchess of Cambridge and the kids were Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted browsing the children's clothing range at her local Sainbury's (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to Hello!, shopper Kate Carter revealed that she first noticed Charlotte, who was wearing the same green coat that she wore to the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

She revealed: "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought, am I the only one seeing this? I couldn't believe it was happening."

Read more: Wotsits Mac n Cheese available for delivery and hailed the "dish of dreams"

The branch of Sainsbury's is close to Kate and husband Prince William's Anmer Hall home.

They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was cute.

The royals were spotted in store last Sunday, March 15, with the duchess dressed down in a pair of jeans and a beige jacket.

She added: "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved."

The shopper said Charlotte wore the same coat that she wore to church on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash News)

She added that young Charlotte – who turns five in May – seemed to be quite the savvy shopper.

And the tot seemed keen on quite a few of the store's bargain dresses!

Read more: Bride-to-be slammed as she warns her guests are "dead to her" if they miss her wedding due to coronavirus

The woman revealed: "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute."

It's not the first time Kate has visited the store with her children.

Despite her wealth and royal status, the down-to-earth mum-of-three popped into store around Halloween to look at fancy dress costumes for the kids.

The onlooker said Prince George and the rest of his siblings were very well behaved (Credit: Splash News)

She is said to have used the self-service counter while her security detail lingered nearby.

The news comes as Kate was named the biggest royal fashion influencer by website LoveTheSales.com.

It analysed every outfit worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, and it was found her 2020 looks so far have lead to a 159% increase in demand of shoppers looking to emulate her style – a big rise from the 2017 to 2019 period where they averaged 119%.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.