Dog owner slammed as ‘disgusting’ after shockingly asking a vet to put her pet down for barking

This is shocking!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

A dog owner has been slammed after shockingly asking a vet to put her pet down for barking.

The dog owner was branded “disgusting” by the owner of an animal rescue centre.

Dog barking
The dog barked. The owner didn’t like this (Credit: Pexels)

Dog owner wanted pet put down for barking

A dog owner asked a vet to put her pet down “because it barks”, a rescue centre has revealed.

Lucie Holmes, who runs Lucie’s Animal Rescue in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said that she received a phone call from a woman. The woman contacted Lucie to see if she would take her two-year-old dog, Markus.

However, Lucie was forced to turn Markus away as her centre was too full.

Two hours later, Lucie got a phone call from a local vet.

Dog owner slammed

The local vet informed Lucie that the owner had rang them asking whether they could euthanise Markus.

The owner’s reasoning behind her shocking decision was that Markus “barks at people on bikes and at cars and other dogs”.

“It’s disgusting. I have not been able to sleep much because I am still so angry. Dogs bark. It’s what they do,” Lucie told BBC News.

She then contacted the owner again. “I told the owner there was absolutely no need for Markus to be euthanised. He needs time and training,” she then said.

Dog on the beach
Markus has a new home now (Credit: Pexels)

Lucie gives Markus a new home

Concerned for Markus, Lucie then offered to bring Markus in to live with her and her husband.

This is despite already living with nine other dogs and 34 kittens – which also need rehoming.

Lucie then said that while she didn’t want to discourage people from getting help if struggling with a pet, they should think “carefully” before committing to getting one.

“You have to do your research and give dogs time to settle. You wouldn’t take a toddler to nursery and expect him or her to be blissfully happy immediately,” Lucie then said.

