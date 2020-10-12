Do you look like your cat? New card game lets you pair lookalike owners to their cats

There’s a new card game in town for cat lovers and we can’t get enough of it.

From the makers of Do You Look Like Your Dog? comes a feline version of the memory game.

Do You Look Like Your Cat? launches today (October 12) and it’s perfect for a spot of family fun.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. It appears some pet lovers have got their hands on the new game already and have said it’s the “cat’s whiskers”!

Meet Leila and her lookalike cat Daphne (Credit: Gerrard Gethings)

How do you play the new cat card game?

Featuring photographs by Gerrard Gethings, the “fun new game” features 50 photographs of cats and their lookalike owners.

All you have to do is take a quick look, commit them to memory, turn the cards over and pair them up.

The most pairs at the end wins!

“Why do people look like their cats?” the blurb asks.

“Is it shared personality traits, barely suppressed narcissistic tendencies, or do they grow together over time like old married couples?”

Gunther and Arthur appear to share a love of all things rock (Credit: Gerrard Gethings)

Why do people look like their cats?

It added: “Do You Look Like Your Cat? explores the intense bonds we develop with our cats, which are far from only skin, or even fur, deep.

“In this fun new game, 50 cards depict photographs of cats and their owners by acclaimed photographer Gerrard Gethings. Play as a memory game with the cards face down for added entertainment. Collect the most pairs to win!”

With the country heading into postcode lockdowns, it certainly seems as if we’ll need something to occupy our time.

In the game, you’ll get to meet all manner of weird and wonderful and totally cute creatures and their owners.

Pair adorable tot Nancy to her Scottish Fold Buttons.

Nancy and Buttons make a cute pair in the new cat card game (Credit: Gerrard Gethings)

Pretty Daphne, a Seal-point Birman, matches with her hoody-clad owner Leila.

Our favourite, though, is Arthur, an Exotic Longhair cat.

He’s the spitting image of his rocker owner Gunther!

Really can’t wait to get these cards for everyone I know!

“It’s the cat’s whiskers,” said one fan of the game on Instagram.

“Christmas present please,” said another, tagging their pal.

A third added: “Can’t wait to get these cards for everyone I know!”

Henry and Carlotta also feature in the fun family game (Credit: Gerrard Gethings)

Where can I get it?

If you’re a feline fan and want to play the game, it’s priced at £14.99.

Do You Look Like Your Cat?: A Matching Game by Gerrard Gethings and Debora Robertson is out now. Order online here.

