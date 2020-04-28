Disaronno launches Velvet cream liqueur and it’s giving us Baileys vibes

With Baileys season far behind us, we've been desperately searching for a summery alternative. And, thanks to Disaronno, we may have found it.

Let us introduce you to the new Diasronno Velvet cream liqueur.

It's the amaretto brand's newest launch and it sounds delicious!

Perfect over ice with a slice of citrus fruit, it features that same distinctive Disaronno almond taste but in a smooth, creamy vanilla liqueur.

"Big news for summer 2020," a rep revealed of the newly-launched bottle of booze.

"A new product, perfect for those who love creams with an intense aroma," a statement added.

It will be making its way to Tesco and Morrisons stores towards the end of May.

"Oooooh!" one fan squealed on Instagram.

"Need to try this," said another.

The new liqueur is on sale now (Credit: Disaronno)

"It's so good," said one early tester.

"I'm so ready for this," said another.

Enjoy over ice

Disaronno has instructed its fans to enjoy the new drink over ice for a "true tasting experience that enhances its unique and fresh taste".

The brand added that the new launch is the ideal choice to cool off this summer, thanks to its low alcohol content.

It contains ABV 17%, lower than the brand’s flagship drink, which has an alcohol strength of 28%.

"Omg where can I buy?!" asked one Disaronno fan.

Disaronno Velvet Liqueur > yes plz — makayla (@puppytearz) April 24, 2020

I’m gonna send you some disaronno velvet. You’ll never want another drink again. @capthlr — Stacey From The Beach 🏝 (@staceybeth69) April 14, 2020

Well, if you're wondering the same, we have good news.

It's available now in "selected convenience stores" according to a rep from the drinks brand.

They added: "It will be making its way to Tesco and Morrisons stores towards the end of May."

The 500ml bottles have an RRP of £15.

"Big ambitions"

Disaronno MD Neil Jardine said: "The unique tasting experience enjoyed over ice means consumers across the UK can enjoy a completely new product, still with the distinctive taste of Disaronno which is loved around the world, even during this enforced period at home."

He also teased further new launches.

Jardine continued: "The launch is incredibly exciting for us and we have big ambitions for the brand in the UK and entering a new category with the launch of Velvet is only the start."

It's just one of a handful of new drinks that have launched during the UK lockdown.

Earlier this week, M&S launched its new This Is £5 wine range and a pink version of its Passion Star Martini cocktail cans.

