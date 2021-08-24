Dickie’s Big Boozy Bangers – the superior sausage our Bank Holiday BBQ has been waiting for

Bank Holiday is just around the corner – and so is the sunshine, so it’s time to dust off the BBQ and discover Dickie’s Big Boozy Bangers!

No self-respecting BBQ is complete without some superior-quality sausages, and a good tipple or three to wash them down with.

Dickie’s Bangers beautifully marry booze and bangers – one of life’s great taste combos – in a sausage.

Let’s say that again – alcoholic sausage! You may have tried this pairing before, but Dickie’s meaty match is different gravy.

There are three flavours: Bloody Mary, Prosecco & Apple and Tequila Slammer – and every sausage is packed with a minimum 84% of prime British pork shoulder.

As we can look forward to beautiful weather this coming weekend – a rare treat in the UK this year – the Tequila Slammer Bangers deserve centre stage on the grill.

They’re packed with zesty lime and smoky ‘properly good’ tequila, with a hint of Jalapeno.

Wrap your banger – trust us, they are massive, one will be enough – in a soft tortilla loaded with guacamole, salsa or sour cream (or all three!) for a full-on spicy Mexican vibe.

If you’re planning a more sophisticated gathering, go for the Dickie’s Bangers Prosecco & Apple option.

These meaty treats are bursting with fizz, crisp apple pieces and orange which deliver a refreshing citrus zing – pair with a light potato and sage salad.

The Bloody Mary Bangers contain premium vodka, spicy tomato, celery salt and herbs – perfect as the centre piece to a big Bank Holiday breakfast.

Dickie’s Bangers are made in the heart of the Essex countryside at a pal’s farm where they’ve been making sausages for 96 years.

The saucy sausages are the brainchild of Dickie’s Bangers’ Dickie Kieswick, who told us: “I have about 50 flavours and narrowed it down to six then a final three to launch with, the Prosecco & Apple, Tequila Slammer and Bloody Mary as we did a lot of market research and they were the most popular.

“Recently I produced some Smoky Bourbon and some Spiced Rum Bangers as free samples to our Newsletter subscribers and shoppers that week.

“They went down really well – the next one to feature will be my chicken sausage a Dickie’s massive Coq au Vin!” Ooh la la.

Check out the full range of Dickie’s Big Boozy Bangers and order here – a pack of four HUGE bangers costs £4.95.

