Dancing On Ice viewers all had the same complaint as Holly Willoughby hosted last night’s show on ITV (February 6).

Holly had a new co-host in the form of Stephen Mulhern after Phillip Schofield was forced to isolate after a positive COVID-19 test.

And, as fans delivered their verdict on the Catchphrase host, they also commented on the little black dress Holly was wearing.

Holly Willoughby was joined on Dancing On Ice by Stephen Mulhern last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice host Holly wear last night?

Holly wore a gorgeous long black dress by Safiyaa on Dancing On Ice last night.

She wore it with a necklace by Boodles, earrings by W Salamoon and shoes by Gina.

The dress clung to her curves in all the right places, with some fans saying Holly looks like an old-school Hollywood movie star.

Her pal Kate Thornton said: “Tres chic!”

Another added: “The perfect hourglass.”

Others, however, weren’t so kind as they took to social media with a complaint about the dress.

What did the haters say about Holly’s dress?

Many took issue with the colour, with some asking if she was in “mourning”.

Others, meanwhile, compared her to a member of the Addams Family.

One said: “Hello Mrs Munster.”

“Morticia vibes,” said another, who added: “I love it.”

“In black again Holly. Not got anything brighter?” said another.

“Where’s the funeral?” asked another.

“Look at that dress. Poor Holly in mourning,” said another.

“You and Stephen look like you’re going to a funeral, don’t like the dark outfits at all,” said another.

“You look amazing, but the dark colour blended into background too much,” added another.

A second echoed the sentiment and said: “Ooo no black is not your colour. Of course you’re always stunning I just like you more in some of the beautiful colourful dresses you wear.

“It’s not ideal against the DOI background.”

