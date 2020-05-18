Customer says KFC should 'stay shut' amid claims drive-thru staff served food without masks or gloves

An angry KFC fan has slammed the chain, insisting it "shouldn't be open" if it can't keep its employees safe.

It comes after the unnamed person visited a KFC drive-thru at the Kingswood Retail Park in Hull.

They claim to have been served by staff who weren't adhering to social distancing guidelines.

KFC has reopened some stores for delivery, takeaway and drive-thru (Credit: KFC)

The woman said she also noticed a number of staff members not wearing protective masks or gloves.

The incident happened on Saturday night (May 16).

She told the Hull Daily Mail the "girl" who served her appeared to be "really upset".

She said: "She was really trying to keep herself safe but one of her colleagues was right behind her talking to her. They are right in each other’s faces talking and had no masks on and two staff members didn’t even have gloves."

As a result, the woman said she raised the safety issue with the member of KFC staff.

She reportedly told her that the "only option" was to quit her job.

KFC said staff have been given gloves and masks (Credit: Pexels)

The woman added that she felt "sorry" for those working in the store and said KFC should remain closed if it "can't keep staff safe".

"Putting each other at risk"

She blasted: "All of them staff, when they are not work, you wonder what they are doing. They are putting each other at risk."

The woman added: "Personally, they shouldn’t be open. If they can’t keep them safe they shouldn’t be open. I don’t think anywhere should be if they can’t keep staff safe."

A rep for KFC told ED! that "stringent hygiene and social distancing measures are in place".

A statement said: "We’ve been really focussed on reopening our restaurants responsibly, with stringent hygiene and social distancing measures in place."

It added: "Our Kingswood restaurant in Hull is no exception."

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, KFC added: "Any of our team members who are packing and handling orders must wear gloves."

However, the statement continued: "Those who are working elsewhere in the kitchen aren’t required to wear them – but we do insist all of our team members must also follow our strict regular handwashing and hand sanitising procedures."

One KFC fan has said the chain should remain closed if it can't keep staff safe (Credit: KFC)

It also said the "wellbeing of our teams and guests is our top priority".

However, it revealed that employees don't have to wear PPE.

The statement concluded: "We’ve made face masks available for our teams, but it’s up to individuals if they wish to wear them."

