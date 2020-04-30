Currys PC World launches drive-thru shopping so customers can shop without leaving their car

With restaurants reopening for delivery, the British high street is also making plans to reopen its doors. Now one major retailer has announced plans for drive-thru shopping.

The experience will enable customers to shop without leaving their cars.

It'll work much like a click and collect service that's in operation at supermarkets and garden centres.

The new measures at Currys PC World – which is owned by Dixons Carphone – will be introduced once the government relaxes its rules on store closures.

Customers will be able to shop via a new drive-thru service

The zero-contact drive-thru model will allow customers to shop at stores that have dedicated parking.

They will be able to pay for and pick up the products they want to buy without leaving their car.

Dixons Carphone boss Mark Allsop said: "We recognise it won’t be business as usual. That’s why we’re working hard to find new ways for customers to shop with us such as ShopLive and our zero-contact drive-thru experience."

Expert advice

The service forms part of a new ShopLive initiative that'll also offer customers expert advice from the safety of their own homes.

Customers browsing the Currys PC World website will be able to chat to store colleagues via a pop-up video link.

They're currently offering advice on electrical such as laptops, TVs and washing machines.

Allsop added: "Our vision is to help everyone enjoy amazing technology. The entire business has been focused on what we can do to help customers both now and when the government announces it’s safe for us to open our stores again."

Britain is currently in the grip of lockdown

He concluded: "We want to provide the best service for all our customers, whether they are unable to visit us and are among the most vulnerable, want the convenience of a live shopping experience at home, or want to visit our stores safely."

Ready for reopening

Once the government allows stores to reopen, the chain said it'll be ready.

It's in the process of adapting a range of Currys PC World stores for safe shopping.

All will be subject to increased cleaning, as well as being equipped with protective equipment for colleagues.

The British high street is making plans for reopening

Stores will also limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time. Plus floor markings will also be implemented to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

In order to protect staff, safety screens will be installed at tills and at points where customers can chat to in-store experts.

