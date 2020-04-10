How you can create your favourite McDonald's, KFC and Greggs takeaways at home

With McDonald's, KFC and Greggs closed, we're really missing our fast food fix. However, this Friday, you can get your takeaway fix with a little help from these handy fakeaway recipes.

Some of our favourite restaurants have been releasing their top-secret recipes.

While some ingenious cooks have managed to recreate their favourite takeaway meals.

Aprons at the ready, it's time to start cooking!

Make your own Big Mac

Wouldn't it be nice to get your chops around McDonald's two delicious beef patties, smothered in Special Sauce and topped with a couple of slices of cheese in a sesame seed bun?

Well, with this recipe, you can!

To make one Big Mac you will need: 2 large dill pickles, thinly sliced; ¼ head iceberg lettuce, shredded; ½ white onion, finely chopped; 400g beef mince; 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil; 2 sesame seed burger buns; and 2 slices of cheddar.

You can make a Big Mac at home with this fakeaway recipe (Credit: McDonald's)

For the Big Mac sauce, you will need: 300g mayonnaise; 2 tsp vinegar; pinch white pepper; 2 tsp mild mustard; 1½ tsp garlic powder; and ½ tsp sweet smoked paprika.

First, combine all the Special Sauce ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste and leave to chill in the fridge.

Next, season the mince with salt and pepper and divide into four equal-sized balls. Next, flatten with the palm of your hand to form burger patties. Store two in the fridge for your next Big Mac.

Then, fry the remaining burgers in a small frying pan for two minutes each side. Next, lightly toast the buns under the grill.

Finally, assemble, placing the cheese slices underneath the burgers and top with the lettuce, onions, pickles and burger sauce.

Make your own KFC Bargain Bucket

You will need: 2 eggs, beaten; 6 chicken drumsticks and thighs; 2 plain flour; ⅓ tbsp salt; ¼ tbsp basil; pinch of oregano; ½ tbsp celery salt; 1 tbsp white pepper; ½ tbsp black pepper; ½ tbsp mustard powder; 2 tbsp paprika; ½ tbsp garlic salt; ½ tbsp ground ginger; and a bag of oven chips.

My parents decided that every Friday during quarantine we have a (homemade) fast food/takeaway-themed dinner.

First, poach the drumsticks and thighs in a saucepan of milk for 20 minutes. While that's cooking, make the spice mix by adding all the dry ingredients to a freezer bag. Close and shake to mix.

You can get your Bargain Bucket at home (Credit: KFC)

Then, drain the chicken, leave it to cool for 15 minutes and pat dry with kitchen roll. Put your chips in the oven and cook according to packet instructions.

Next, dunk each piece into the spice mix, then into your bowl of beaten eggs. Then coat again with the spice mix. Deep fat fry each piece for one minute and serve with your chips.

Make your own Greggs Steak Bake

Greggs has started a series of Instagram cookery videos using the #GIY hashtag, urging fans to Greggs It Yourself.

While you could buy a box of Steak Bakes from Iceland, it's more fun and much more rewarding to make it yourself, so here's how.

You will need: Finely diced beef; beef stock; cornflour or flour mixed with water; puff pastry; and a beaten egg.

First, fry the beef in a frying pan until brown. Pour on the beef stock and add the cornflour mix. Thicken and leave to cool.

Next, cut two pieces of pastry 108mm x 94mm in size. Egg wash the sides and spoon on your filling. Pop on the top piece of party and fork the edges.

Then, score six lines on top and egg wash it. Cook on 200˚C for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

