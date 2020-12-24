With Britain in the grip of a COVID Christmas, there are still many reasons to be cheerful.

Yes Christmas 2020 has been a little different, but who said different had to be a bad thing?

You can still have a jolly holly Christmas in your own little bubble.

And, if your Christmas is usually full of annoying traditions, then this one could be your best yet.

Christmas is a much smaller affair for many this year (Credit: Pexels)

COVID Christmas: Reasons to be cheerful

Christmas Day is always such a busy time, especially if you’re in a couple and have kids.

Of course all the grandparents will want to see their grandchildren and, while it’s lovely for them, it’s bloody hectic for you.

This Christmas, you don’t have to rush around and please everyone – because Boris Johnson has done you a cheeky little favour.

“I can’t say Christmas will be normal this year,” he said.

Gone is the rush to open your Christmas presents and dash from your house and over to your parents’ house where your siblings have already been and gone.

And you won’t have to visit the in-laws either if your bubble doesn’t permit.

While many are moaning about Boris’s COVID Christmas rules, he’s actually done those who would love a quiet Christmas but are too scared to say a favour.

Young families can avoid the in-laws if they so wish (Credit: Pexels)

Money’s too tight to mention

Money is also a whopping great factor in Christmas. Presents, turkey and festive booze all add up.

With fewer mouths to feed and water around your Christmas table, it’ll be a more economical Christmas this year.

Plus there won’t be any rows about who’s doing the washing up, because all your dishes will doubtless fit in the dishwasher.

Sadly we can’t help with the who unloads it row though!

Pass the remote

One of the biggest arguments on Christmas Day is what families will watch.

Granny will want to watch EastEnders and the Queen’s speech, but teens probably won’t be interested.

Fewer people means fewer choices are thrown into the hat.

Plus, if there aren’t too many older relatives to entertain, kids can head off to their bedrooms and do what they want for once on Christmas Day – and leave their parents to their bottle of Baileys!

No post COVID-Christmas Boxing Day blues

There will be no such blues this year, as the Boxing Day sales go ahead online and in store.

Many usually spend the day with relatives they haven’t seen on Christmas Day, but that’s a no-no this year.

Instead you can head off to the shops all day and leave the kids at home with your hubby.

Because chances are he isn’t going to be one of the lucky few chosen to attend his team’s Boxing Day football match this year!

There’ll be no pressure to go out this New Year’s Eve either (Credit: Pexels)

Looking forward to a Happy New Year

We think we speak for everyone when we say we cannot wait to see the back of 2020.

The government has said the COVID rules won’t be relaxed for New Year’s Eve, so the pressure’s off when it comes to planning a night out.

It’s always one of the most anti-climactic nights of the year, and this year has given us literally nothing to celebrate.

So now you can grab a bottle of fizz, order a takeaway and say farewell to 2020 in cosy style in front of the box!

