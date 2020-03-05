Costa's new spring menu includes a Rolo muffin and salted caramel brownie

Costa Coffee has launched its new spring menu and we can't wait to try the yummy sounding Rolo muffin.

Costa Coffee has launched a delicious looking Rolo muffin (Credit: Costa Coffee)

Read more: Sainsbury's launches hot cross bun tea and shoppers are divided

The chocolate muffin, £2.25, is filled with caramel sauce and topped with caramel icing and mini Rolos - the perfect accompaniment to your hot beverage of choice!

It's not the first time the coffee chain has teamed up with popular confectionary, previously launching a Lotus Biscoff muffin and a Terry's Chocolate Orange muffin.

Read more: Costa Coffee giving free Terry's Chocolate Orange muffins to anyone called Terry, Teri or Terri

A salted caramel brownie is also on the Costa Coffee spring menu (Credit: Costa Coffee)

Costa fans with a sweet tooth will also be queuing up to sink their teeth into the new salted caramel brownie, £2.70, which has dark chocolate, milk chocolate chunks and a middle layer of caramel - delicious!

View this post on Instagram Hello March, hello Seriously Caramel & Hazelnut Cake. A post shared by costacoffee (@costacoffee) on Mar 1, 2020 at 2:30am PST

Other new sweet treats on the spring menu include a Belgian Bun, £1.95, raspberry and coconut Bar and an iced fruit slice, both £1.80.

Read more: Costa launches PINK hot chocolate as part of its limited-edition January menu

Due to popular demand, Costa is also keeping its pink hot chocolate, which launched in January, on the menu.

Costa is keeping its pink hot chocolate on the menu (Credit: Costa Coffee)

The Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate, £3.35, is berry flavoured and gets its pink colour from the ruby cocoa bean. The Terry's Chocolate Muffin, £2.25, is also due to return.

There's plenty on the new menu for savoury fans as well.

The new all-day sausage, bacon and egg bloomer, £3.95, is perfect for those of us who love a late breakfast.

Read more: M&S launches a 'yumnut' - a cross between a yum yum and a doughnut!

There's also a tasty sounding Cumberland sausage and caramelised onion toastie and a three cheese and chutney toastie, £3.95 each.

For lunch, why not treat yourself to a British pulled chicken and bacon panini or a New York deli pastrami and Emmental toastie, both priced £3.95.

There's also an updated list of snacks available including Proper popcorn and corn crisps and Burt's gourmet crisps, available in a variety of flavours.

And, of course, all of our favourite drinks from Americanos and flat whites to cappuccinos are available too.

Will you be trying the new Rolo muffin? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.