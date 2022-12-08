Two elderly people in the snow and old lady inset
Lifestyle

Cost-of-living crisis: Warning for elderly and vulnerable amid fears over ‘winter like no other’

Colder than average temperatures to last into next week

By Nancy Brown

With the cost-of-living crisis raging, fears have once again been issued over the elderly and vulnerable.

Earlier this week a cold weather alert was sent out by the UK Health Security Agency. It runs till Monday (December 12).

And now charities have issued a warning over fears of a “winter like no other” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Elderly couple holding hands in the snow
Fears have been voiced for the elderly and vulnerable this winter (Credit: Splash News)

Cost-of-living crisis: Renewed fears for elderly and vulnerable

Charities have urged Brits to look out for vulnerable friends and relatives as freezing conditions close in.

Earlier this week, the cold weather triggered the government to issue cold weather payments to those on the lowest incomes in certain areas of the UK.

The £25 payment is paid for a seven-day period to eligible people in more than 300 postcodes.

It’s issued when the weather is cold enough to be likely to affect people’s health and comes amid rising energy costs.

Parts of Cumbria, North East and North West England, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, Staffordshire and Brecon are among the places where the payments will be made.

Cost-of-living crisis: Elderly man looking worried
The cost-of-living crisis is raging as Britain looks set for a harsh winter (Credit: Pexels)

Met Office forecast

The Met Office has predicted that the unseasonably cold temperatures are set to continue.

It’s said the temperatures – which are well below average for the time of year – will continue into next week.

Heavy snow in Scotland has been causing disruption, flights have been delayed and several weather warnings have been issued.

Severe weather warnings are currently in place across the western and eastern coasts of England and Wales.

Parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland are also under warnings.

It comes as temperatures dipped to -7˚C across much of the UK overnight last night (December 7).

BBC weather forecaster Simon King warned temperatures could plummet to -10C tonight.

This would bring with it a risk of slippery surfaces caused by hard frost.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the east coast of England.

Charities step in

Earlier this week, Dr Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA issued advice to the elderly and vulnerable.

Dr Sousa said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.”

The UKHSA has reiterated its long-standing advice for people who cannot heat every room.

It states they should warm the living room during the day and bedrooms just before going to sleep, ideally to at least 18˚C.

Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action said: “It’s going to get worse, especially as it gets colder.”

Meanwhile, charities are opening warm spaces to stop people having to endure cold temperatures in their own homes.

Saltmarsh added that energy companies were “duty-bound” to help the most vulnerable.

“We certainly don’t want households to suffer in silence, so if you are worried about friends, family or neighbours, please check on them.

“And if you are worried about yourself and your own home please claim what support you are entitled to and contact your energy supplier who are duty-bound to support you.”

Saltmarsh added: “I think this has the potential to be a winter like no other, with energy prices as high as they are, with the cost-of-living crisis as it is.”

Read more: Martin Lewis makes devastating prediction amid cost-of-living crisis

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Cost of Living Met Office Money UK weather

Trending Articles

Prince Harry in his and Meghan's new Netflix documentary, Archie
Harry and Meghan’s son Archie leaves fans gushing with ‘adorable’ moment in Netflix show
Meghan speaking during Netflix doc, William and Kate during engagement
Meghan Markle’s ‘embarrassment and shame’ over William and Kate moment in Netflix doc revealed
Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans left heartbroken as he shares emotional message
Holly Willoughby on Celeb Juice
Holly Willoughby suffers dramatic fall as she’s filming ITV show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to the camera for their Netflix series
How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary today: How much are they making from it?
Meghan speaking during Netflix doc, William and Kate during engagement
Meghan Markle’s ‘embarrassment and shame’ over William and Kate moment in Netflix doc revealed