With the cost-of-living crisis raging, fears have once again been issued over the elderly and vulnerable.

Earlier this week a cold weather alert was sent out by the UK Health Security Agency. It runs till Monday (December 12).

And now charities have issued a warning over fears of a “winter like no other” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Fears have been voiced for the elderly and vulnerable this winter (Credit: Splash News)

Cost-of-living crisis: Renewed fears for elderly and vulnerable

Charities have urged Brits to look out for vulnerable friends and relatives as freezing conditions close in.

Earlier this week, the cold weather triggered the government to issue cold weather payments to those on the lowest incomes in certain areas of the UK.

The £25 payment is paid for a seven-day period to eligible people in more than 300 postcodes.

It’s issued when the weather is cold enough to be likely to affect people’s health and comes amid rising energy costs.

Parts of Cumbria, North East and North West England, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, Staffordshire and Brecon are among the places where the payments will be made.

The cost-of-living crisis is raging as Britain looks set for a harsh winter (Credit: Pexels)

Met Office forecast

The Met Office has predicted that the unseasonably cold temperatures are set to continue.

It’s said the temperatures – which are well below average for the time of year – will continue into next week.

Heavy snow in Scotland has been causing disruption, flights have been delayed and several weather warnings have been issued.

Severe weather warnings are currently in place across the western and eastern coasts of England and Wales.

Parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland are also under warnings.

It comes as temperatures dipped to -7˚C across much of the UK overnight last night (December 7).

BBC weather forecaster Simon King warned temperatures could plummet to -10C tonight.

This would bring with it a risk of slippery surfaces caused by hard frost.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the east coast of England.

It’s going to be very cold for the rest of the week. Winter weather – from high winds to low temperatures – can mean cancellations of some train services and road closures or slow traffic. Plan your route ahead of time to avoid getting held up. @railandroad #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/57WYapkDJu — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2022

Charities step in

Earlier this week, Dr Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA issued advice to the elderly and vulnerable.

Dr Sousa said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.”

The UKHSA has reiterated its long-standing advice for people who cannot heat every room.

It states they should warm the living room during the day and bedrooms just before going to sleep, ideally to at least 18˚C.

Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action said: “It’s going to get worse, especially as it gets colder.”

Meanwhile, charities are opening warm spaces to stop people having to endure cold temperatures in their own homes.

Saltmarsh added that energy companies were “duty-bound” to help the most vulnerable.

“We certainly don’t want households to suffer in silence, so if you are worried about friends, family or neighbours, please check on them.

“And if you are worried about yourself and your own home please claim what support you are entitled to and contact your energy supplier who are duty-bound to support you.”

Saltmarsh added: “I think this has the potential to be a winter like no other, with energy prices as high as they are, with the cost-of-living crisis as it is.”

Read more: Martin Lewis makes devastating prediction amid cost-of-living crisis

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.