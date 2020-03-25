Coronavirus: Brits urged to stop using microwaves to improve WiFi speed

Brits have been urged to stop using their microwaves if they want to improve their WiFi speed.

With millions now working from home due to coronavirus, BT's Openreach has revealed a 20% surge in internet use.

And, if you've found your speed isn't up to scratch, then advice is at hand.

Media regulator Ofcom has issued new guidelines amid Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pleas for Brits to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of Brits are now working from home (Credit: Pexels)

With Zoom meetings and FaceTime now the new normal, the country's internet usage is surging.

And Ofcom says there are simple steps to follow if you want to speed up your connection.

As well as tips such as downloading films to watch in advance, a more unusual tip was also on the list.

"Don't use during video calls"

A rep asked: "Did you know that microwave ovens can also reduce WiFi signals?"

They added: "So don't use microwaves when you're making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online."

Microwaves can interfere with internet signals (Credit: Pexels)

Other tips include ensuring your router is switched on and placing it as far away from other devices as possible.

This is to ensure they don't interfere with the signal.

Devices that can affect your router include cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmer switches, stereos and computer speakers, TVs and monitors.

Meanwhile, it's also advised that routers should be placed on a table or shelf, not the floor.

Another top tip advised by Ofcom is to look at the time of your work calls.

Start them at less common times, rather than on the hour or half hour.

Turn off Zoom video

Also, turn off video on Zoom calls and just use audio as this will use much less of your internet connection.

It'll also be music to the ears of those working from home in their pyjamas.

Streaming platforms such as Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube have also reduced the quality of their videos to ensure faster streaming.

Streaming movies and TV shows also zaps your WiFi (Credit: Pexels)

Ofcom also recommends tuning off devices that you're no longer using to ensure they don't zap your WiFi.

"The more devices attached to your WiFi, the lower the speed you get," it said.

They added: "Devices like tablets and smartphones often work in the background, so try switching wi-fi reception off on these when you're not using them."

However, workers have been urged not to worry as BT said internet companies can handle the increased demand.

A rep said: "We're not seeing any significant issues across our broadband or phone network."

