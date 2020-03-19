Coronavirus: Weighted blanket that helps to reduce anxiety and aid sleep on sale online

Brits seeking a reduction in rising anxiety levels due to the coronavirus outbreak could get a helping hand by investing in a weighted blanket.

Online retailer Studio is selling the bedroom essential which it said "stimulates a comforting hug", something that will surely come in handy as COVID-19 panic rises.

Self-isolation and social distancing is on the up to stop the killer virus from spreading, but that is already having an adverse affect on people's health.

Just one look on social media and you'll see friends, family members and colleagues admitting their sleep is suffering as news channels dedicate hours at a time to the pandemic.

A weighted blanket can aid sleep and reduce anxiety (Credit: Studio)

Likewise, long periods of isolation could also spell bad news for mental health.

Home working isn't without its stresses, while small business owners are also citing high anxiety levels because of the impact the virus will have on their livelihoods.

Read more: Stockpiling Brits spent almost £18m on toilet roll in a week as coronavirus panic escalated

So news that a blanket could help with all of the above is surely a reason to celebrate.

So too is the price – at £24.99, it's one of the cheapest on the market.

I’ve been getting the best sleep ever since I’ve purchased my weighted blanket. Definitely recommend it.

Studio's 4.6kg blanket has proved so popular it's already sold out once, but it's now back in stock online.

They work because the pressure from the extra weight mimics a therapeutic technique called deep pressure stimulation.

Studio's weighted blanket comes in chic grey and costs £24.99 (Credit: Studio)

The technique uses hands-on pressure to relax the nervous system, but you can get the same effect and benefits – including a reduction in anxiety and stress levels and a lift in mood – by using a weighted blanket.

Read more: Elderly opening hours explained as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons introduce new measures

The blurb states: "The blanket simulates a comforting hug which may help calm and settle the nervous system, which could allow for a more relaxed and deep sleep."

The blanket measures 101cm x 152cm and comes in a trendy grey colourway that Mrs Hinch fans will love.

I’ve been getting the best sleep ever since I’ve purchased my weighted blanket. Definitely recommend it. — TrappStar (@tayeee_marie) March 19, 2020

Love my weighted blanket, had it a couple of years now. — lindsey gumley (@Linney71) March 19, 2020

Weighted blankets certainly seem to be popular online, with many saying they wish they'd bought them when they last headed to the shops.

"I need a weighted blanket," said one.

"Day four without my weighted blanket and things are NOT well," said another.

One lucky owner also revealed: "I’ve been getting the best sleep ever since I’ve purchased my weighted blanket. Definitely recommend it."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying one.