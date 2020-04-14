Coronavirus: Tesco announces a series of changes for in-store and online shoppers

Supermarket chain Tesco has announced a number of changes to the way it does business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis told customers about the series of changes in an email.

They included measures to ensure customers got access to the food and essential items they needed.

Longer opening hours are easing congestion in store (Credit: Cover Images)

And it also explained the steps the store is taking to protect its staff during the pandemic.

The retailer has good news for those still struggling to get a home delivery slot.

Tesco has revealed it has added an extra 145,000 home delivery slots in the past two weeks, and it's planning on adding thousands more every day.

Dave Lewis said: "We know it’s still difficult to get an online delivery slot due to high demand, so we ask those who are able to safely come to stores to do so."

He added this would "free up more slots for the more vulnerable".

The CEO also urged customers to "think before you click".

We’re introducing one-way aisles and a 'one-in, one-out' system in stores.

In the past week, Tesco has been given a list of 110,000 clinically vulnerable and isolated people by the government.

From this list, Tesco identified 75,000 existing customers who will now have home delivery slots created for them.

In-store changes

If you are able to get to a Tesco store, you'll notice some changes as you go about your shop.

Tesco is introducing one-way shopping aisles in all stores.

Social distancing measures are now in place in stores (Credit: Cover Images)

This is to ensure shoppers are able to stick to the government's strict social distancing measures.

He said: "We’re introducing one-way aisles and a 'one-in, one-out' system in stores."

The CEO's email also urged Tesco shoppers to ask their local stores when their "quieter hours" were and try to visit during those.

He said: "We’ve maintained longer opening hours to minimise potential queuing. Do ask your local store team for the quiet times."

Typically, larger Tesco stores open between 6am and 8am, and close at 10pm Monday to Saturday.

Smaller Express branches are open between 7am and 10pm.

The first hour of trading every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday is exclusively reserved for NHS workers.

Pop-up NHS shop

The supermarket had previously announced plans to open a pop-up shop in Birmingham's new NHS Nightingale hospital.

Tesco is also lifting buying restrictions from many of its items.

However, the three-item limit will still apply to toilet roll, cleaning products, things such as pasta and eggs.

The 80-item limit for home delivery also still stands.

Tesco has lifted its product restrictions and says shelves are now stocked (Credit: Splash News)

When it comes to keeping staff safe, Tesco has introduced plastic screens on the tills.

It has also increased the contactless payment limit from£30 to £45.

Plus Tesco workers have had their in-store discount upped from 10% to 15% for a limited time.

