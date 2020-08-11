Doctors have issued new coronavirus sex rules for Brits keen for some action between the sheets.

At the height of lockdown, couples who didn’t live together were put on a sex ban in order to stop the spread of the killer virus.

Now, however, the government’s guidelines have loosened, but doctors have issued their own warning.

Doctors have suggested a series of new coronavirus sex rules (Credit: Unsplash)

As such, they have issued a new list of guidelines they’re asking Brits to stick to when it comes to copulating.

What do the new coronavirus sex rules say?

Medics working for HIV and sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust have set out a list of post-lockdown sex guidelines.

Read more: Beat the heatwave with Amazon’s £13 neck fan

The best way to keep yourself safe from coronavirus is to avoid having sex with anyone outside your household.

Research found that 84% of people hadn’t been intimate with anyone outside their household since lockdown began.

However, with government restrictions loosening, the sex ban is starting to be a bit of a big ask for some.

We all need to find ways to balance our need for sex with the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

If you don’t live with your love interest, or you’re single and ready to mingle, the charity suggests limiting your number of sexual partners.

And, experts say, take extra precautions when it comes to sex.

They suggest no kissing, wearing face masks and using a position where you are not face-to-face.

Washing your hands before and after sex will also help to stop the spread.

If you don’t live together, face masks should be worn during sex (Credit: Pexels)

The charity is also advising that you speak to your intended lover about COVID-19 before getting down to business.

Ask them if they’ve had symptoms in the past two weeks or if anyone in their household has.

Read more: Fry’s launches Lemon Turkish Delight and Brits are divided

And don’t have sex if either of you are feeling unwell with a symptom that could be coronavirus-related.

“Abstaining is best”

Terrence Higgins Trust medical director Dr Michael Brady said: “Sex is a very important part of life and asking people to avoid sex indefinitely isn’t realistic.”

He added: “That’s why, as the pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of COVID-19.”

Face-to-face positions are considered a no-no with someone you don’t live with (Credit: Unsplash)

He continued: “We’re clear that abstaining from sex is the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus. But we hope by issuing this advice we will help people to manage the risks of COVID-19 while also being able to have and enjoy sex.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.