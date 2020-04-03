Coronavirus: Morrisons to thank staff by increasing bonus from £350 to £1,050

Supermarket Morrisons is rewarding staff who work in its stores during the coronavirus pandemic with a whopping bonus.

Staff who worked full time in the supermarket last year received a bonus of £350.

This year, bosses will increase that bonus by £700.

As a result, full-time staff will receive a bonus of £1,050.

It is the store's way of saying thank you for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

Proving that no all superheroes wear capes – or work for the NHS – bosses recognise its staff are fighting the COVID-19 battle on the food frontline.

A 6% bonus

This effectively means staff on an hourly wage will earn a 6% bonus on whatever their wage is over a 52-week period.

The percentage bonus applies to all staff – full-time, part-time and temporary staff.

It will also apply to those who are off sick and self-isolating and those who do not work on the shop floor.

Our highly-valued colleagues have stood tall amid the pandemic.

Bonuses are paid quarterly, so staff only have to have worked for Morrisons for three months to qualify.

Payments made in chunks

To get a full year's bonus, you need to work for Morrisons for 12 months, although payments will be made in chunks every three months.

Morrisons pays staff £9.20 per hour, with full-time staff working 36.75 hours a week.

Morrisons' Clare Grainger said: "Our highly-valued colleagues have stood tall amid the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation."

She added: "We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort."

However, while staff are set to enjoy a 6% bonus, the store's frontline salaried managers will be paid a bonus that will be twice their maximum annual amount.

What other supermarkets are doing

Other supermarkets are also offering bonuses to their staff.

M&S will offer a 15% bonus on hours worked between April 5 and May 31.

Supermarket Sainsbury's is paying staff on an hourly wage a 10% bonus on hours worked between March 8 and April 5.

Tesco is offering a 10% bonus on hours worked between March 9 and May 1.

Asda will pay workers who don't self-isolate an additional week's pay in June.

Aldi, meanwhile, will offer a 10% bonus on hours worked since March 9.

