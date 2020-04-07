15 tweets with the craziest coronavirus conspiracy theories

The internet is awash with conspiracy theories about what caused coronavirus.

The virus is originally thought to have come from bats. It then jumped to humans via a wet market in Wuhan, China.

However, that hasn't stopped some wild conspiracy theories from flooding the web.

From how it started to potential cures, the Twitterverse doesn't hold back…

5G causes coronavirus

Widespread rumours that the rolling out of 5G and the start of coronavirus are linked have spread like wildfire. However, we can confirm that 5G does not cause coronavirus.

The conspiracy theories stem from maps showing the correlation between 5G and the number of cases.

However, most major mobile networks have only deployed 5G in major cities. And cases are higher in major cities than rural villages because of the population and how contagious it is.

But that hasn't deterred some from speculating that it's radiation from the masts that's killed thousands around the world.

1.

The corona* has always existed. The conspirers name it # COVID 19 # to scare the world and make it sound new. The coronavirus is the world's biggest conspiracy theory in an attempt to establish the 5G and IOT.THERE IS NO VIRUS.The high radiation invloved affects us,never a virus — Ayuk Georges Eliot (@AyukEliot) April 7, 2020

2.

It’s not corona virus ... it’s cell death from 5g radiation ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/H8Z3DrHN0Q — Kimberley ❤️ (@kimberley82h) April 6, 2020

3.

If you are a believer get these bad boys retweeted #5GCoronavirus #covidhoax pic.twitter.com/YteLptrQN7 — Simon and Clare (@Clarelo68483423) April 7, 2020

COVID-19 vaccine will contain a microchip

YouTuber David Icke not only backed the 5G conspiracy theories, he claimed a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlled.

Pastor Ronnie Hampton also suggested it was an excuse for the government to create a police state. He said they would then implant microchips in the population.

The chips, some have said, will be designed by Bill Gates.

4.

Hey everyone, great news on the corona virus, I'm employed in a pharmacology research lab working with the government and we have blueprints of a vaccine which will cure everyone, it comes in the form of a microchip that goes under the skin. Roll out scheduled for 3 months — (@GarethRG12) March 30, 2020

5.

i’m not an anti vaxxer but i am not getting that coronavirus vaccine they not gonna microchip me lol — ashton (@liteskin3000) April 1, 2020

6.

So according to conspiracy theorists on here, 5G is to blame for "the virus non event", alongside Bill Gates who is supposedly going to be putting in a microchip for a "mandatory vaccine" that will kill people. Seen plenty of these tweets believe it or not. — Jamie Morgan (@JamieMorgan1989) April 7, 2020

"Testing the faithful"

Paster Ronnie – who has died of COVID-19 – also said the virus was God "testing the faithful".

Niche Christian groups have also made claims about the virus, calling the pandemic the fulfilment of Biblical prophecy.

7.

China infected the world intentionally

The internet has been flooded with theories that COVID-19 was leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

China is now trying to cover it up, apparently.

8.

The UK governmentbelieves the coronavirus may have accidentally leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Most experts believe the outbreak began when animals passed it onto humans in China. However, some scientists believe an accidental leak is a plausible theory pic.twitter.com/PEwuXyQWNx — Defense Nigeria Blog (@DefenseNigeria) April 7, 2020

9.

They're full of "bat sh*t". When China wants to leak bioorganisms, the animals they experiment on they sell them to wet markets. The level 2 lab in Beijing leaked out SARS. The Wuhan lab has Ebola, smallpox, Nipah, coronavirus and other diseases. We need to cut all ties w China — ✝️Belinda (@Bjams2am) April 6, 2020

10.

BREAKING ‼️‼️‼️ The coronavirus was leaked from a lab in wuhan, China ... lab workers were the first to contract the virus .. it’s not from BATS, it’s a LAB made virus #Covid_19 #HealTheWorld2020 — 2020 (@_ShesMJackxnBad) April 6, 2020

Alcohol can kill the virus

While we're glad of any excuse to consume more booze, we're not sure we're buying this theory.

Drinking alcohol will prevent you catching the virus. Hmm…

Hundreds of people died in Iran recently from methanol poisoning, in fact, after drinking bootleg alcohol.

The theory probably originated, however, because alcohol-based hand sanitiser can kill the virus on our hands.

11.

Innocent question : If 70% alcohol based sanitizer can kill 100 % Corona Virus from hand than why can't Alcohol kill them in throat ?? — Rajnish Sood (@Rajnish_Sood_) April 7, 2020

An author predicted coronavirus

Dean Koontz's 1981 book The Eyes of Darkness apparently predicted the pandemic.

The passage in question appears to allude to the creation of a deadly virus known as Wuhan-400, named after the city from which it originated.

12.

A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/bjjqq6TzOl — Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) February 16, 2020

Spraying chlorine on you will kill coronavirus

Ouch – our hands are sore enough from all the extra hand washing!

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not help. It's "harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (ie eyes, mouth)", the World Heath Organisation warned.

13.

The chlorine in the swimming pool kills the corona virus — Mwängï_KE (@denniscollins_1) April 7, 2020

14.

Who r u trying to kill, Corona or humans? Migrant labourers and their families were forced to take bath in chemical solution upon their entry in Bareilly. @Uppolice@bareillytraffic @Benarasiyaa @shaileshNBT pic.twitter.com/JVGSvGqONm — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus will be gone by summer

Wishful thinking… And yet another conspiracy theory, however.

Warmer weather will sadly not kill coronavirus.

Prepare for summer 2020 to be very different from those that have come before.

15.

They possibly found a cure for the coronavirus ... summer coming soon ?? — (@cqurxm) April 4, 2020

