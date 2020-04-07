The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
15 tweets with the craziest coronavirus conspiracy theories

From the bizarre to the ridiculous!

By Nancy Brown
Updated:
The internet is awash with conspiracy theories about what caused coronavirus.

The virus is originally thought to have come from bats. It then jumped to humans via a wet market in Wuhan, China.

However, that hasn't stopped some wild conspiracy theories from flooding the web.

From how it started to potential cures, the Twitterverse doesn't hold back…

5G causes coronavirus

Widespread rumours that the rolling out of 5G and the start of coronavirus are linked have spread like wildfire. However, we can confirm that 5G does not cause coronavirus.

The conspiracy theories stem from maps showing the correlation between 5G and the number of cases.

However, most major mobile networks have only deployed 5G in major cities. And cases are higher in major cities than rural villages because of the population and how contagious it is.

But that hasn't deterred some from speculating that it's radiation from the masts that's killed thousands around the world.

1.

2.

3.

COVID-19 vaccine will contain a microchip

YouTuber David Icke not only backed the 5G conspiracy theories, he claimed a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlled.

Pastor Ronnie Hampton also suggested it was an excuse for the government to create a police state. He said they would then implant microchips in the population.

The chips, some have said, will be designed by Bill Gates.

4.

5.

6.

"Testing the faithful"

Paster Ronnie – who has died of COVID-19 – also said the virus was God "testing the faithful".

Niche Christian groups have also made claims about the virus, calling the pandemic the fulfilment of Biblical prophecy.

7.

China infected the world intentionally

The internet has been flooded with theories that COVID-19 was leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

China is now trying to cover it up, apparently.

8.

9.

10.

Alcohol can kill the virus

While we're glad of any excuse to consume more booze, we're not sure we're buying this theory.

Drinking alcohol will prevent you catching the virus. Hmm…

Hundreds of people died in Iran recently from methanol poisoning, in fact, after drinking bootleg alcohol.

I am not getting that coronavirus vaccine. They are not gonna microchip me.

The theory probably originated, however, because alcohol-based hand sanitiser can kill the virus on our hands.

11.

An author predicted coronavirus

Dean Koontz's 1981 book The Eyes of Darkness apparently predicted the pandemic.

The passage in question appears to allude to the creation of a deadly virus known as Wuhan-400, named after the city from which it originated.

12.

Spraying chlorine on you will kill coronavirus

Ouch – our hands are sore enough from all the extra hand washing!

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not help. It's "harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (ie eyes, mouth)", the World Heath Organisation warned.

13.

14.

Coronavirus will be gone by summer

Wishful thinking… And yet another conspiracy theory, however.

Warmer weather will sadly not kill coronavirus.

Prepare for summer 2020 to be very different from those that have come before.

15.

