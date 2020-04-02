Coronavirus: B&M closing stores 'until further notice' due to drop in profits

Bargain retailer B&M has announced it is closing a number of stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A rep said it will put 49 of its 656 stores into hibernation until further notice.

B&M said it made the decision after reviewing its finances in the first quarter of 2020.

B&M has announced some stores will go into hibernation (Credit: B&M)

The retailer said that 42 of the 49 stores that are closing are close to other big B&M stores that will remain open.

B&M stores in shopping centres will also close after Boris Johnson imposted a UK lockdown.

We intend to re-open those stores as soon as normal shopping patterns resume.

The retailer said it has reviewed its store structuring "in light of current trading conditions affecting those locations".

Staff furloughed

It added that staff in the affected stores have been furloughed.

The move follows a dip in profits due to the pandemic (Credit: B&M)

A B&M rep said: "We will review the trading patterns on an on-going basis and intend to re-open those stores as soon as normal shopping patterns resume."

One B&M fan said she was "absolutely distraught" at the closures. Although she was one of a few shoppers who mistakenly heard all stores were closing.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "When my sister tells me @bmstores is shutting and all shops are closing – absolutely distraught!"

BREAKING NEWS!!! @bmstores are closing tonight!!!!!! — The Monk 134 (@MonkVaughan) March 31, 2020

Others said the chain needed to close stores as it was impossible to adhere to social distancing rules inside them.

"B&M stores throw social distancing right out the window. It needs closing for the safety of everyone that works or shops in this store," one person said.

Latest casualty

The store is the latest casualty of the global pandemic.

Yesterday (April 1), ED! told of Poundland's decision to close around 100 of its stores.

Like B&M, Poundland stores in shopping centres were said to be closing.

While towns that had two of the stores would find one had shut.

Poundland MD Barry Williams said: "People’s buying patterns are naturally changing as they stick to the government’s advice to stay at home and this is having an impact."

He added: "The measures we’re taking, such as putting some stores into hibernation, will help us better serve communities from the majority of stores that remain open during this period of disruption."

