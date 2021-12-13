Coronation star Sam Aston shares big baby news as he confirms sex of second child

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife, Briony Gardner, are celebrating some exciting baby news.

The 28-year-old actor has revealed that the couple is preparing to welcome a baby girl into their family in 2022!

How did Coronation Street star Sam Aston announce the exciting news?

Back in October, Corrie star Sam Aston revealed to his 127,000 Instagram followers that he and Briony were expecting another baby.

The star, best known as Chesney Brown in Corrie, posted a sweet snap of his son, Sonny, one, with some pumpkins. Little Sonny is holding up a sign in the picture that reads: ‘We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch! Due Spring 2022.’

The photo has since picked up 19,400 likes. Fans at the time flooded Sam’s comment section with their congratulations.

“Aww, congratulations to the both of you. Your son looks like you x” one fan had written.

“Aww lovely news and how cute is your little one,” a second commented.

“What an adorable little boy, congratulations on your news,” another said.

The Corrie star as Chesney Brown (Credit: ITV)

What did Coronation Street star Sam Aston say about having a baby girl?

Now, in an interview with OK! magazine, Sam and Briony have finally confirmed the gender of the newest addition to the family.

They told the mag that they were feeling “very lucky” to be expecting the arrival of a baby girl in the spring.

Sam revealed to the publication that he was expecting to have another boy before he learned the news that baby number two was going to be a girl.

“I could see us having another boy so it was a really nice surprise. I was quite shocked, I don’t know why, because it’s a 50/50 chance!” the 28-year-old said. Sam also spoke about how he was a bit nervous that he and Briony would be expecting twins, as there are twins in his wife’s family.

The couple also said they believe it was destined that they had a little girl this time around. They spoke about how they only had girls name’s that they liked in mind, unlike last time when it was just boys names they had in mind.

However, Briony admitted that her second pregnancy came as a surprise, and so they feel “very lucky” to be expecting again.

What else did the couple say?

Briony, 26, who is a yoga teacher, also spoke about how their family isn’t complete. She said she told her husband that just because they have “one of each” that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped growing their family yet.

As well as discussing their family’s exciting future, Sam also opened up about raising Sonny during lockdown. The actor said that because of restrictions, he wasn’t working for the first five months of Sonny’s life.

The soap star admitted that it was a period he “really cherished at the time”.

Sam and Briony married in 2019 after getting engaged in 2017. They welcomed their first son, Sonny, into the world in August 2020, just weeks after their first wedding anniversary.

