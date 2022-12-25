Brits’ favourite Christmas songs of all time have been revealed, and some of the results may surprise you.

The brand-new Top 40 list has been compiled by Official Charts.

It’s based on the number of times each song – which occupied the top spot on Christmas Day – has been streamed by Brits since records began.

While the likes of Mariah Carey would be likely expected to top the list, it turns out she isn’t even top 10!

Yes, really!

So who did make the cut? Read on and we’ll tell you!

Ed Sheeran has topped the list of the most-loved Christmas songs (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Ultimate chart’ revealed

BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright revealed his surprise, saying: “Who would have thought we’d be crowning Ed Sheeran’s Perfect as the Most Streamed Christmas Number One of all time?

“It’s a brilliant song, but I was sure Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody would take the title.

“I would never have guessed that Perfect has been streamed almost twice as many times as Freddie and the boys’ classic 1975 hit!

“And I didn’t expect Shakin’ Stevens would be ahead of Band Aid either.”

He continued: “It just goes to show how fascinating it is to delve into a list like this.

“Listen on BBC Sounds now or tune into the show on Radio 2 this Christmas Day. It’s the ultimate chart to mark the holiday season!”

So what are the best Christmas songs?

Perfect by Ed Sheeran topped the chart, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. It was number one in 1975 and 1991.

Coming in third was Rockaby by Clean Bandit, followed by Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The original Do They Know It’s Christmas? came in fifth place, followed by Slade’sMerry Xmas Everybody.

Don’t You Want Me by the Human League – number one in 1981 – was next.

It was followed by I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston, and Killing In The Name, Rage Against The Machine.

Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord, by Boney M, came next, followed by Stay Another Day by East 17.

Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) by Pink Floyd – a Christmas number one in 1979 – was next.

Hallelujah by Alexandra Burke was number 14, Mistletoe And Wine, by Cliff Richard, was in at 15.

Always On My Mind by the Pet Shop Boys, I Want To Hold Your Hand by Beatles and Sound Of The Underground by Girls Aloud came next.

Rounding out the top 20 was Mad World by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules and 2 Become 1 by the Spice Girls.

What happened to Mariah?!

Shockingly, Mariah is nowhere to be seen despite having arguably the best-known Christmas hit.

And that’s because it never actually made it to the top of the Christmas Day charts.

When the single was released, it was held off the number one slot by East 17 and Stay Another Day.

And the song only hit number one in the UK back in 2020 – more than two decades after it was released.

The chart will be unveiled by DJ Steve Wright between 4-7pm on BBC Radio 2 on Christmas Day.

Shockingly, Mariah Carey is nowhere to be seen (Credit: Splashnews)

Martin Talbot, Official Charts Chief Executive, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with Radio 2 to create what will be the ultimate showcase of the nation’s favourite Official Christmas Number 1s – even if some of them are not particularly Christmassy!

“Lists like this are a fascinating reminder that the great British public knows what they like, even if their choices are not always the most predictable.”

