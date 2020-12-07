Brits doing their Christmas shopping online have been warned of delivery delays as a number of stores bring their last-order dates forward.

Much of the UK has been under lockdown or some kind of tiered alert level for months now.

This means Christmas shopping has been put on hold – or Brits have started their festive shopping online.

However, if you haven’t made a good start on it by now, then you should definitely get ordering soon!

What have online stores said about Christmas shopping dates?

A number of retailers who sell their wares online have warned of delivery delays.

This has meant that some have brought their last-order dates forward this year.

It’s estimated that around 200 million parcels will be processed this year, so you can certainly see why delays could be expected.

Severe weather such as wind and snow could also affect deliveries.

How can I ensure my shopping arrives on time?

To make sure your Christmas shopping arrives on time, it’s best to order sooner rather than later.

Topshop, New Look, The White Company and Superdry have all brought their last-order dates forward this year.

The White Company, Topshop and Agent Provocateur usually offer online shopping its guaranteed Christmas delivery up until December 23.

Given the strain on delivery services already, we won’t be at all surprised if many more retailers change to even earlier final order dates as Christmas nears.

This year, that date has changed to December 21.

The White Company is also warning of delays of up to 14 days on online orders.

New Look has said delivery dates are “subject to change during our busy periods”.

Cath Kidston, which still operates online, and Topshop have both suspended next-day delivery services.

Many Brits have opted for online over high street this year (Credit: Splash News)

What have delivery companies said?

David Jinks of courier firm ParcelHero explained that, this time last year, 387 million of the 462 million Christmas peak deliveries were online shopping orders.

This year, however, that is expected to rise to 592 million as people post their Christmas gifts to loved ones they won’t see this festive season.

He added: “Given the strain on delivery services already, we won’t be at all surprised if many more retailers change to even earlier final order dates as Christmas nears.”

Jinks continued: “Some retailers are struggling in the face of unprecedented demand.

“It’s too early to say if it will snow at Christmas, but we can forecast a delivery meltdown if stores don’t pull back final order dates dramatically.”

