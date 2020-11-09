Christmas in lockdown could be a good thing, almost half of Brits have admitted.

England is currently in lockdown until December 2.

After that, Boris Johnson said the country will return to the tiered alert levels.

There’s been a lot of talk about “saving Christmas” from the Prime Minister. But it seems many would prefer a quieter festive season.

A quieter Christmas could be on the cards due to lockdown (Credit: Pexels)

What did Brits say about Christmas in lockdown?

New research by drinks brand Vin Crowd shows that 44% of Brits are secretly looking forward to having a quieter Christmas this year.

Others said they would be pleased to spend December 25 in lockdown because it would mean they could avoid visiting relatives they didn’t want to see.

In fact, of the 2,000 surveyed, a third admitted that Christmas restrictions would be the perfect excuse not to see “family they don’t like”.

Whether it be with loved ones at home or celebrated in your social bubble, if you have the right crowd around you, Christmas is always going to be fun.

Meanwhile, four in 10 claimed lockdown would help them “avoid people they don’t want to see” this festive season.

Keen to remain in their social bubble, one respondent described a quiet Christmas as a “relief”.

Less guests mean better booze, many said (Credit: Unsplash)

Less guests = better booze

Should England remain in lockdown past December 2, almost a quarter (22%) think a reduced guest list will mean that better quality booze is served with lunch.

The thinking behind that being that you could buy higher-quality goods with less mouths to feed and water.

Meanwhile, just under 10% have admitted to taking up cocktail making ahead of the festive season in a bid to boost the festivities.

Vin Crowd’s Nathan McGivern said: “It is so important to remember that Christmas is a time for people to let their hair down.

“Whether it be with loved ones at home or celebrated in your social bubble, if you have the right crowd around you, Christmas is always going to be fun.”

Others said a potential lockdown would mean not having to see family you didn’t like this Christmas (Credit: Pexels)

Worries about not seeing loved ones

However, for all those wanting to spend Christmas in lockdown, 52% do want Government restrictions to lift in time for the big day.

Some 52% worry about not spending time with their loved ones this festive season.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of those surveyed said they were sad to be missing their Christmas office party – with 17% setting up virtual parties to see the year out.

