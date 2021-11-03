For food fans, nothing screams Christmas more than indulgence – and a good old box of chocolates, of course.

To celebrate the holidays, Thorntons has collaborated with the Finsbury Food Group to launch a new range of Thorntons Bites.

These luxury Bites are perfect for spreading Christmas cheer with secret Santa gifts and stocking fillers.

A rep said the Bites are “perfect for sharing occasions and adding a bit of luxury to those moments”.

Thorntons’ new Peppermint Creme Brownie Bites (Credit: Thorntons)

What are the Thornton Bites?

The tasty goodies come in a range of incredible flavours including Orange Caramel Shortcake, Strawberry Dream Brownie and Peppermint Creme Brownie.

They are made from either crumbly shortcake squares or a heavenly brownie base, dipped in a rich milk chocolate.

The ultimate treat for anyone with a sweet tooth!

The packaging for the Bites is also recyclable and can be re-used as keepsakes and storage boxes.

Where can I find Thorntons’ new Christmas food range?

The delicious Bites are only for £1 and will be available in Asda stores.

The Orange Caramel Shortcake Bites can also be found in Tesco and Co-op.

Most of the Bites have already been released, but there are a couple of newcomers to make the new year go with a bang.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Hot Cross bun and Strawberry Dream Brownie Bites on January 22.

Make sure you don’t miss out!

Thorntons’ delicious Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites (Credit: Thorntons)

Fans are buzzing for the new launch

Fans of Thorntons have fled to the comments section of @Kevssnackreviews on Instagram to express their love for the new range.

The post was captioned: “I’m not always a fan of mint flavour chocolates, but these work well.

“The brownie base is dense and fudgey, the mint fondant is a bit like After Eight creme and the chocolate coating finishes it all off nicely.”

One fan commented: “Oo h- I want these, I love mint.”

Another fan wrote: “I’ve had these… They’re delicious.”

Someone else also said: “Holy mother of God!!!”

