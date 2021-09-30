Christmas is a mere 86 days away and, with the festivities, comes more food than you can shake a stick at.

But we’re not talking turkey and stuffing, oh no.

Here at ED!, we’re all about the sweet stuff.

And it doesn’t come any sweeter than the new festive range from the original chocolate orange kings at Jaffa Cakes.

The Orange & Cranberry Jaffa Cakes are making a Christmas comeback (Credit: McVitie’s)

Christmas food: What’s in the Jaffa Cakes range?

McVitie’s has unveiled its Jaffa Cakes range for Christmas 2021 and fans of the chocolate orange biscuit/cake will doubtless be thrilled with the selection.

A fan favourite flavour returns, there’s a brand new Jaffa Cakes hamper and the chance to win a trip to Lapland in the metre-long Jaffa Pole.

A new hamper has been launched for the festive season (Credit: McVitie’s)

What’s in the McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Hamper?

The hamper is new for 2021 and features a range of chocolate orange treats, perfect for the “Jaffanatic in your life”, a McVitie’s rep said.

It features a packet of original Jaffa Cakes Orange, Jaffa Cakes Nibbles, Jaffa Cakes Orange Cake Bars and Jaffa Cakes Orange & Cranberry.

It’s all wrapped up in a branded box with a festive bow and has an RRP of £4.

You’ll be able to pick it up in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and on Ocado.

Will you be a lucky winner as well as the proud owner of almost 40 Jaffa Cakes? (Credit: McVitie’s)

Christmas food and a trip to Lapland?!

The Christmas Pole also makes a comeback.

It costs £3 and is available in stores including Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Lidl.

However, this year the pole is filled with much more than just Jaffa Cakes (although there are almost 40 of those in the pack).

If you find a special golden pack of Jaffa Cakes inside your pole you could be in with a chance of winning a trip to Santa’s Lapland.

What’s more, there’s a QR code on the pack which shoppers can scan for a chance to win more than 100,000 prizes.

You could nab one of two £1,000 cash prizes, hampers and limited-edition Jaffa Cakes socks and baubles.

How festive!

Meanwhile, fan favourite Cranberry & Orange makes its festive comeback.

The packs have an RRP of £1.20 and will be available at all good supermarkets.

Special golden packs are hidden in Christmas Pole boxes (Credit:: McVitie’s)

‘Share the festive joy’

McVitie’s rep Jonathan Bull said: “We always aim to offer something to tickle the tastebuds of Jaffa Cakes fans. This year’s festive range is no exception.

“From stocking fillers to Secret Santa gifts, or just a seasonal treat, we hope Jaffanatics will share the festive joy with our Christmas treats.”

