Christmas is coming and that can only mean one thing – fabulous festive food launches!

And biscuit giant Fox’s has just released a mouthwatering new range of treats, just in time for Christmas.

There are three newcomers to pick from – The Snowman Biscuit Selection, Chocolatey Winter Desserts and a new Fabulous Biscuit Selection box.

Fox’s The Snowman Biscuit Selection comes in a gorgeous keepsake tin (Credit: Fox’s)

Christmas food: Walking in the air with The Snowman

Based on the favourite festive film The Snowman, the new tin makes the perfect Christmas gift – if it lasts that long!

The delicious tin includes classic biscuits like Crunch Creams, Triple Chocolate Cookies and Chocolatey Fudge Sundaes.

Some of the biscuits also come beautifully wrapped in The Snowman foil.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the beloved Christmas film with your loved ones while sharing a biccie from the wonderful new tin.

It’s available in B&M, Ocado and Sainsbury’s for just £5.

However, the tin will only be available in Sainsbury’s for a limited amount of time.

Fox’s Chocolatey Winter Desserts – we’re not drooling, you are! (Credit: Fox’s)

Dive right in to a box of Chocolatey Winter Desserts

Inspired by winter dessert favourites, Fox’s has released a new collection of luxurious biscuits.

These divine new flavours include Chocolate Brownie, Millionaire shortbread and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Indulge in these heavenly biscuits with a nice cup of hot chocolate and, if you’re willing, share them with someone special.

This wonderful assortment box only costs £4 and will be available in B&M, Home Bargains and Tesco.

Fox’s Fabulous Biscuit Selection is back for Christmas 2021 (Credit: Fox’s)

Fox’s Fabulous Biscuit Selection Box

By popular demand, Fox’s Fabulous Biscuit Selection Box is back.

This year it contains new additions such as Chocolate & Cream Viennese Finger, Chocolate Fudge Sundae and cookies made with a new recipe.

This tasty box of biscuits is only £5 and is available in all major retailers.

A rep for Fox’s commented: “These new additions are perfect for a cosy get together with friends and family and offer the delicious taste and quality expected from our iconic Fox’s Biscuits.”

