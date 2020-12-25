It certainly wouldn’t be Christmas without the abundance of festive food to rack up some serious calories.

From mince pies to chocolate to Christmas dinner, most people are known for well and truly stuffing their face over the festive period.

And while you shouldn’t fret too much about the amount of calories you consume while feasting on those roasties, it’s good to be in the know.

Christmas is all about feasting, but how many calories with you consume? (Credit: Pexels)

How many calories will you consume on Christmas Day?

It’s believed most Brits will tuck into 6,000 calories on Christmas day alone, which is more than double for the recommended daily allowance for both men, and women.

This equates to a whole day’s worth of eating, including drinks, post-dinner chocolates and a slap-up breakfast.

But it appears those pesky calories really mount up some dinner time.

On average, there are around 200 calories in a roast potato, 300 in three slices of turkey and around 58 calories per little pig.

Christmas dinner comes to an impressive 1,000 calories (Credit: Pexels)

Read more: Christmas trifle: Morrisons launches Salted Caramel Trifle and it’s ‘delightful’

With dinner raking in over 1000 calories, make sure there’s room for dessert with a traditional Christmas pudding coming in at nearly 300 cals.

Meanwhile, a simple glass of champagne is 86 calories and a 50ml of Baileys contains 164 calories.

How to work off calories

There are lots of ways to balance out the Christmas Day feasting.

Maybe start with a Boxing Day walk, which could potentially burn over 375 calories in one hour.

Turkey is also a good source of protein (Credit: Pexels)

According to Wren Kitchen, you also need to do 13 hours of aerobics or 7.5 hours on the treadmill to burn off the damage caused.

Scrubbing those dirty pots and pans can burn up to 190 calories per hour, while a quick 25 minute session in the bedroom can total over 100. And it’s also a handy way to thank your partner for that special gift!

How to combat the Christmas Day bloat

There’s nothing worse than ending Christmas with a stomach like Santa’s belly.

If you do feel the festive bloat coming on, make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the treats and snacks (Credit: Pexels)

Read more: Christmas dinner: Half of all Brits plan to order a takeaway on Christmas day

According to research, downing several glasses will restore the sodium balance so your body will give up fluids.

And while it may be difficult not to reach for that last Quality Street, don’t over indulge.

Rather than eating every sugary snack you come into contact with, draw up a short list of your very favourite foods and give yourself permission to indulge in just those.

But don’t be too strict on yourself, remember Christmas only comes once a year!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.