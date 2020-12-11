The much-loved Christmas dinner looks set to be replaced by a takeaway by almost half of Brits this year.

Yes, is appears turkeys have now been added to the list of things 2020 has taken from us according to new research by food delivery app Foodhub.

It found that one in four Brits are bored of the traditional Christmas dinner.

And, of the 2,000 people polled, almost half will be ordering a takeaway instead on December 25.

As a result of the difficult year, many Brits won’t have a traditional Christmas dinner this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

What will Brits have for Christmas dinner this year?

It seems turkey and all the trimmings is off the menu for many this year.

So, as well as Christmas looking very different this year, it’ll also taste pretty different, too.

New research suggests 49% of Brits will order a takeaway on Christmas Day.

Four in 10 claim it’ll save on preparation time, while 35% say it’ll save time on the washing up.

An Indian takeaway was the highest ranked in the poll. Some 42% of those who said they’d order a takeaway opting for a curry.

Followed closely behind that was Chinese with 39% and pizza with 28%.

Foodhub will deliver some of its festive feasts in a musical box (Credit: Foodhub)

As a result, Foodhub has now designed a special festive box, that plays a seasonal jingle when it’s opened!

Cooking and preparing a dinner for your loved ones can be a stressful affair, especially on the busiest day of the year.

Anyone who orders a pizza via the app during the festive season stands a chance of having it delivered in one of the special boxes.

With all that’s different in 2020, we hope Santa will still come (Credit: Pexels)

‘No surprise’ people are opting for a takeaway

Foodhub spokesperson Wil Chung said it had designed the boxes to “help get people in a festive mood”.

He added: “It is no surprise that, after such a difficult 12 months, more people are turning to takeaway food this year.

“As more and more people are becoming bored of the traditional Christmas dinner, we’re noticing an increase in takeaway orders.

“Cooking and preparing a dinner for your loved ones can be a stressful affair, especially on the busiest day of the year.

“So it comes as no surprise that more people are turning to takeaways to save the time and stress that comes with a traditional turkey and all the trimmings.”

