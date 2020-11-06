Christmas has come early for Biscoff fans with the launch of a new Lotus Biscoff hamper.

News of the 14-piece chocolate and biscuit hamper was shared to Instagram this week, with Biscoff fans clearly delighted to discover the festive offering.

It contains no less than 14 Biscoff goodies, and even includes products that are pretty much impossible to source on UK shores.

The Biscoff hamper is the perfect Christmas treat for Lotus fans (Credit: GB Gifts)

What’s inside the Biscoff hamper?

“I need this!” said one Biscoff fan.

“This would be so good,” said another.

“OMG Biscott KitKats,” declared another after taking a look at what’s inside the box.

It costs £19.99 and is available from GB Gifts.

In the box you’ll get one Lotus Chocolate Bar, two mini KitKats, four mini Lotus biscuits, two Lotus Chocolate Bar Minis, one packet of Lotus Sandwich Cookies, a packet of Speculoos Rolls and one Biscoff & Go.

You’ll also get some Biscoff chocolate and plain biscuits.

It contains 14 Biscoff products (Credit: GB Gifts)

‘What a time to be alive!’

“This is a bit of you,” said one of the account’s followers, tagging a friend.

“I love this!” came the quick reply.

“OMG I want one,” said another.

“Biscoff & Go, what a time to be alive,” another declared.

“This looks like heaven,” said another.

It certainly seems as if the hamper has lifted Brits’ spirits after what can only be described as a pretty horrific 2020!

For those who fancy more of a Biscoff stocking filler, a smaller six-piece hamper is also available.

It costs £9.99 plus postage – and it features both the KitKats and the Biscoff & Go.

Hopefully Santa won’t eat all your Lotus goodies during his Christmas Eve deliveries (Credit: Pexels)

Anything for non-Biscoff fans?

If you’re not a Biscoff fan, then fear not, GB Gifts has you covered.

It’s selling a range of hampers for Christmas this year.

Hop on the flavour of 2020, chocolate orange, for a box of delicious citrus-themed sweets.

It features Cadbury Chocolate Orange Fingers and one of the new Terry’s Chocolate Orange bars, among other delicious treats.

