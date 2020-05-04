Chocolate fans go wild as Cadbury launches 'delicious' new Oreo product

After Cadbury delighted fans by relaunching its Marble bar last week, we have even more exciting news for fans of the brand.

And to say chocoholics are going wild for the "delicious" new launch is a bit of an understatement.

Foodie blogger NewFoodsUK revealed details of the new bar on Instagram.

And, if you're a fan of Cadbury's individual White Chocolate Oreo bars, which launched in February, then you might want to read on.

Individual Cadbury White Oreo bars launched earlier this year (Credit: Instagram.HelenJTea)

The bar – that one fan hailed a "dream come true" – is now available as a sharer bar.

However, it sounds as if it's had a bit of an update to make it even more delicious, so it's doubtful you'll actually want to share!

"NEW! @cadburyuk White Oreo share bars!!" the post read, with the love heart eye emoji.

NewFoodsUK added: "We love the fact you can now get this in a larger bar!"

The account also revealed that it's on sale now in Asda. So we know what we'll be adding to our essentials list next time we head into store!

"Asda gets all the good stuff," said one shopper.

When the individual bars were launched, one fan asked: "What could be better than extra creamy white chocolate with an Oreo cookies and cream filling?"

Well, it appears Cadbury has discovered the answer.

NewFoodsUK told ED!: "It was delicious and it has Oreo cream inside it, too!"

The 120g bar features crushed Oreo biscuits and a deliciously gooey cream enrobed by Cadbury's cream white chocolate.

"So want to try this," said one white chocolate fan.

"No way!!" said another fan, tagging their pal.

"We need this," came the reply.

"OMG!" said another, tagging a friend in the post.

"Already had it," the friend said, before confirming: "It’s amazing."

"Got one today, so good!!" said another.

You can also buy the bars online for £2.50 (Credit: Yummys247.com)

"Added to next week's shopping list!" revealed another.

"OMG they have a whole bar," said another.

"Oh my, yes please," drooled another fan.

Lindt has also launched a new box of Lindor chocolates, with fans crying "tears of joy" over the new Salted Caramel truffles.

