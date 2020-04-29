Chocoholics thrilled as Cadbury announces it's bringing back a discontinued 'old favourite'

Fans of one of Cadbury's discontinued chocolate bars are overjoyed to discover it's returning.

With the world in the grip of a global pandemic, we knew we could rely on the good folk at Cadbury to deliver some much-needed happy news.

And here it is…

Cadbury has announced that it is bringing back a much-loved "old favourite".

Cadbury is bringing back an "old favourite" (Credit: Pixabay)

Yes, fans of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marble are in for a treat as it's making a return.

The news was broken on Instagram, where foodie blogger Food Review UK revealed all about the comeback – and where and when you'll be able to buy it on UK shores.

The post read: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! @cadburyuk MARBLE IS BACK!"

It added that Cadbury has been "sending samples to loyal fans of the recent bring back campaign" and one of the blog's followers was one of the lucky recipients.

In stores now

"Apparently they are in stores already in Australia," the post added, "but who knows what regions they will eventually come to."

However, in good news for Brits, the post continued: "I have reason to believe its global."

The bars feature a Cadbury Dairy Milk base with a subtle marble of Cadbury's Dream white chocolate. It also has a delicious hazelnut praline centre.

These are my ALL time fave! I hope they haven’t changed anything about them!

Delish asked Cadbury if it planned on launching the bars back into UK stores and it wasn't a flat no.

A rep revealed: "The recent reaction to the news of the launch of Cadbury Marble bar in Australia has been great. We currently don’t have any plans to launch in the UK, but watch this space!"

Where to buy

However, you will be able to buy them in the UK soon – and you won't even have to leave the house to do so.

Online sweetie importer GB Gifts is waiting for a shipment of the Dairy Milk Marble bars to arrive from Down Under.

And, when they are uploaded onto the site, we expect they'll sell out pretty darn quickly!

"These are my ALL time fave! I hope they haven’t changed anything about them!" said one Marble fan.

"Oh my god, what!?!?!?!" said another, adding several love heart eye emojis.

"YES YES YES YES," another fan commented.

