Chocoholics cry 'tears of joy' as Lindt launches new Lindor Salted Caramel truffles

Chocolate lovers have revealed they wept tears of joy at the news Lindt has launched a box of Lindor Salted Caramel truffles.

The sweets are on sale in the UK now, with many hailing the launch "unbelievably".

"OMG! I’ve just cried a little," said one chocoholic.

"Me too when I saw them in the shop," said foodie blogger Helen J Tea, who broke the news on Instagram.

The new Salted Caramel truffle launch was revealed on Instagram (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

She said: "Loving the new Salted Caramel truffles. The salted caramel flavour is relatively subtle but just enough to enhance the flavour."

The truffles are made from milk chocolate and feature salt crystals and a "smooth, melting caramel filling".

"I will find them!" came one of the responses on her post.

"I love Lindor truffles, they melt your mouth!" said one fan.

Another added: "I love the Lindt truffles and salted caramel is one of my favourite flavours. How have I managed to miss these?!"

"Salted caramel truffles! I did NOT know these were a thing," said another.

She shared images of the delicious new launch (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

"I thought I'd tried them all!" said another in disbelief at the new launch.

"How amazing man!! I can't wait to try," said another.

"I need these bad boys!"

"SOMEONE FIND ME THIS ASAP!" yelled another.

"Good Lord! I need these bad boys!" another commented.

"Those truffles are made for me," another decided.

Well, if you think they're also made for you, then stock up next time you head to Morrisons for your essential food shop.

I love Lindor truffles, they melt your mouth!

The truffles are available in store and online – if you can get a supermarket delivery slot.

They are priced at £5 for 200g.

The truffles feature a smooth, melting caramel filling (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

We've also spotted them on the Tesco website.

Watch your waistline though, the whole box contains more than 1,200 calories!

There's always one…

However, some were a bit disappointed with the new launch.

"I tried this and I thought there would be caramel inside, but it's caramel-flavoured chocolate inside," they scowled.

Perhaps they're more of a Cadbury fan.

In which case, there's good news.

The brand has announced that it is bringing back one of its discontinued "old favourite" bars.

