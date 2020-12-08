The cheapest Baileys we’ve ever seen has gone on sale at Tesco just in time for Christmas.

As fans of the Original Irish Cream know, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a warming glass of Baileys.

And now everyone’s favourite festive tipple has gone on sale at Tesco.

And we think it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen a one litre bottle of Baileys on sale for.

The one litre bottle of Baileys is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it (Credit: Baileys)

How much is the bottle of Baileys?

Tesco is offering a one litre bottle of Baileys for just £9.50.

Read more: Cinnamon Taste KitKat launches in the UK just in time for Christmas

This is a saving of £5.50 on the regular price of the bottle.

What an absolute bargain!

It retails for £15 usually.

And the £5.50 off represents a saving of 37%!

The Tesco website is urging Baileys fans to treat themselves (Credit: Tesco)

How do I snap up the offer?

However, this is one condition to the offer – you have to be a member of Tesco’s loyalty scheme to snap it up!

Shoppers who hold a Tesco Clubcard will be able to buy the Baileys for the bargain price from today (December 8) till Monday (December 14).

Read more: Tesco unveils Gingerbread Cream Liqueur and it’s ‘much nicer’ than Baileys

The offer is available in store and online, although you won’t be able to get the offer at Express stores.

Deals can be unlocked through the Clubcard App or when using your Clubcard at the checkout.

When you shop online the deal is added automatically.

You can shop the offer online or in store (Credit: Tesco)

What have Brits said about the cheapest Baileys ever?

Bag A Weekly Bargain shared the news on Twitter.

They posted: “This fantastic offer has now started @Tesco, so pick up this Baileys Original 1L for £9.50 when you use your Clubcard.”

“What an absolute bargain,” they added.

“Wow this is an amazing price!” one Baileys fan commented.

The offer comes after Black Friday deals which saw the one litre bottle priced at as little at £9.99.

“Massive price war going on – wonder how low they will go!” one Brit commented on Twitter.

With prices this low, we imagine a little bit of Baileys stockpiling will soon be taking place.

After all, we’ve always thought Baileys is for life, not just for Christmas!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be stocking up for Christmas and beyond!