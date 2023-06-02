Almost one in 10 Brits eat cereal with water and a quarter pour the milk in first

Cereal is one of the favourite breakfasts in the UK but how to prepare a classic bowl is up for debate. New research by Kellogg’s has found that a quarter of Brits pour their milk in first and cereal in second. Meanwhile, almost half of Brits (41%) admitted they wouldn’t trust someone who poured the milk in first. Valid!

And if you think that’s controversial, the research also found that 9% of Brits enjoy cereal with water and 8% with fruit juice. Kellogg’s is one of the nation’s favourite breakfast cereals and it recently launched a brand-new flavour for the first time in over 40 years.

To celebrate the launch, Kellogg’s surprised a cereal superfan with a ginormous box of Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel Flavour Twist delivered to their doorstep.

One Kellogs mega-fan received a 45kg supply of cereal (Credit: Ben Stevens/Cover Images)

Kellogs superfan surprised with giant year’s supply of cereal

Benny Thomson from Blackfield near Southampton won a giant delivery of an 8.2ft box and a year’s supply of the cereal after winning a competition.

A delivery truck, manned by two Crunchy Nut delivery drivers, made the winning journey to delight Benny with the surprise enormous box, weighing in at a massive 45 kg. The mega delivery also coincides with research which revealed that we are a nation of cereal obsessives, getting through 15.4 billion bowls per year, approximately 462 thousand tons. That’s enough to fill 185 Olympic swimming pools.

The average Brit munches through approximately 18,124 bowls of cereal over their lifetime, which would weigh over half a ton!

The crunchy nut hasn’t had a new flavour since 1980… (Credit: Ben Stevens/Cover Images)

Kellogg’s has a new crunchy nut flavour for UK cereal fans

Crunchy Nut holds the number one spot as Kellogg’s biggest cereal brand. It was invented in Manchester over 40 years ago and the cereal is still being made in the same factory today. And Kelloggs has added a new flavour for the first time since 1980. The new flavour is Salted Caramel Flavour Twist.

Kellogg’s produces around 20 million kilograms of Crunchy Nut using over 1.3 million kilograms of peanuts each year, which is almost 600,000 boxes per week.

Benny, who won a year’s supply of the new flavour said he was “thrilled”. He added: “I have been a fan of the cereal for as long as I can remember. Thank you, Crunchy Nut!”

Rui Frias, Crunchy Nut senior brand manager, added: “We have seen increasing demand for salted caramel options, so it made sense when developing a new Crunchy Nut flavour that we give it a try – and we’re glad we did as the result is irresistible! We put a lot of care into each box of Crunchy Nut Salted Caramel – it takes around five hours to take a grain of corn and turn it into a Crunchy Nut flake, boxed up and ready to go.”

