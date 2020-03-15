Carol Vorderman shows off stunning hair transformation

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has shown off a stunning hair transformation.

The presenter and mathematics whizz, 59, has swapped her striking blonde highlights for a subtler darker look.

Addressing her Twitter followers, she captioned a smiling selfie with: "Defo prefer hair a bit darker.... my mate told me to do it... and by hell he's right...#JustSaying." (Sic)

Her new 'do has gone down a treat with her legions of fans, many of which have complimented her hair restyle.

Defo prefer hair a bit darker.....my mate told me to do it...and by hell he's right...#JustSaying pic.twitter.com/t2b2XQK4rF — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 15, 2020

One praised: "Your hair looks amazing. To be honest though it’s the fact you’re always smiling. Brightens up the day."

Another wrote: "Finally, I got my Carol back," and a third posted: "Welcome back to the dark side lovely! We’ve missed you."

And a fourth replied: "You look much better with dark hair. You are beautiful anyway."

Others said they appreciated her positivity online, perhaps in contrast to the current widespread panic and concern over the coronavirus epidemic.

One user posted: "Carol also love how your daily posts are positive we need this at the moment," and another remarked: "Carol, you’d look great bald! Get walking, keep smiling, keep posting."

Carol has sported a darker do in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it seems her decision to go dark wasn't just advice from one friend (as her tweet suggests) but also from advice from her loyal Twitter following.

Earlier this month, she shared another photo of her in a bouncy brown wig, and asked her followers whether she should make the transition to a darker 'do.

She captioned the tweet with: "And was larking around with a wig this week up in Manchester at ⁦@JrHairBeauty... what do you think? Back to brunette?"

Broadcaster Suzi Perry replied with a definite: "Yessssss," while a fan advised: "I'm a brunette myself so I'll always say brunette (whoever said blondes have more fun were wrong), but honestly @carolvorders you definitely suit being dark."

And was larking around with a wig this week up in Manc at ⁦@JrHairBeauty⁩ ...what do you think? Back to brunette? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0cDURKsSw5 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 5, 2020

A further follower wrote: "Love it!!! Join the brunette club!" and yet another offered: "Yes without a doubt, go back to the dark side."

Not everyone was so convinced though as one advised: "No! No one ever goes back to brunette," and another posted: "DON'T you dare!!!!!! Blonde looks fabulous on you."

What do you think of Carol's new shade of locks? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.