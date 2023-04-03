Carol Vorderman stuns fans in skin-tight outfit in impressive workout video

Carol Vorderman has stunned fans in a new workout video posted to her Instagram.

The 62-year-old star once again proved that age is just a number as she shared a clip of her intense workout routine on Monday (April 3).

Carol’s 323k followers were left with no questions as to how the star maintains her fantastic figure today.

The TV star started the week off with an intense workout which she shared on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman Instagram workout video

The workout video shows Carol in skin-tight sports kit carrying out her intense fitness routine including squats and impressive weigh excercises.

Carol captioned the inspirational video: “Boommmmmm. Wallop. It’s Monday LET’S GO.”

Absolutely amazing, wish I had that motivation and dedication.

She followed up with a heart emoji and a flexing muscle emoji.

After making the exercises look easy, she then nonchalantly finished up the caption with: “Off to a meeting now in town…Best get changed!!!”

Carol once again wowed fans with her impressive figure (Credit: Splash News)

Safe to say, Carol’s fans were full of praise for the star’s impressive fitness and physique.

“I’m exactly the same age as yourself… I couldn’t work out like you are doing!!!” said one envious fan.

“Absolutely amazing, wish I had that motivation and dedication,” commented another.

“Where do you get the energy from?!” someone else asked.

Amongst the commenters was fellow TV presenter Alison Hammond, who told Carol: “Go girl xx.”

Pundit Gabby Logan also had praise for Carol commenting: “Go on Carol” followed by a fire emoji.

Carol often stuns fans with her appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman weight loss

In the video, Carol also tagged her personal trainer who she regularly posts with.

Carol often shares workout videos on her Instagram, where she has been open about about her fitness and weight loss journey.

She also recently shared how a trip to a health retreat allowed her to drop a dress size in just a week.

Read more: Carol Vorderman hits out at shamers as she declares: ‘I’ve got nothing to apologise for’

Were you impressed by Carol’s Instagram post? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.